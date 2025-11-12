Industry-leading brands featured at the event include The Navigator Company, Main Paper and Event Gift

Dubai, UAE: Paperworld Middle East and Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, taking place this week at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bring together more than 650 regional and global brands.

Featuring exhibitors from 38 countries, the co-located events are also showcasing national pavilions from Germany, Türkiye, India, Egypt, China, and Hong Kong, underscoring Dubai’s continued rise as a global sourcing hub for the paper, stationery, gifting, and lifestyle industries.

“Across Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, exhibitors are reflecting the industry’s ongoing transformation. From environmentally-conscious paper production and premium writing instruments to smart gifting and AI-integrated products, the event showcases how brands are redefining their offerings for the modern marketplace,” said Teresa Heitor Goncalves, Portfolio Director – Consumer Goods, Messe Frankfurt Middle East GmbH.

At Paperworld Middle East, leading companies such as The Navigator Company, Asia Pulp & Paper, Ittihad Paper Mill, and Roxcel Trading are presenting next-generation paper and packaging solutions that highlight environmental responsibility and product excellence. The Navigator Company, is highlighting sustainability as part of its participation in the event.

“We have been coming to Paperworld Middle East since 2009. This year, we are focusing on sustainability and our new products from our packaging and paper ranges. It’s important for us to be at the event so that we are closer to the Middle Eastern, Asian and North African markets,” said Mariana Figueiredo, Marketing Manager, International Markets, The Navigator Company.

Within the office and school supplies categories, exhibitors such as Luxor International, Flair Writing Industries, EKD Trading, Al Fahidi Stationery Centre, Jarir Marketing Co., and Main Paper SL are highlighting the importance of creativity in everyday essentials.

Main Paper, a Spanish manufacturer and distributor of stationery, office and fine arts products, is unveiling new licensed and trend-driven ranges at Paperworld Middle East.

“We offer more than 5,000 products across stationery, crafts and arts, and have upgraded our stand at Paperworld Middle East to showcase our products more effectively,” said Sabrina Yu, International Sales Manager, Main Paper.

“This is our fourth year at Paperworld Middle East. We’re seeing strong demand for erasable fountain pens, emoji-themed licensed products, and new designs of pencils and erasers – with writing instruments remaining our bestsellers in Europe.”

At Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, exhibitors such as Magic Trading, Hadaya Al Khaleej, Event Gift, Jasani LLC, Inspira Prime International, Steigens General Trading, Chuang Shih Plastic Co., and International Co. for Glass Industries are showcasing the latest in giftware, homeware and lifestyle design.

Event Gift, one of the Middle East’s leading corporate gifting companies, is drawing attention with its innovative product launches that combine tradition and technology.

“At Paperworld Middle East, we’re introducing a gift that reflects UAE culture, made from local sand, shaped as a falcon, and infused with traditional bukhoor. It symbolises how innovation and heritage can work together,” said Mohamed Alayat, Founder of Event Gift.

The company is also launching AI Glass, an AI-powered smart glass product that offers real-time translation, calling, and music playback, merging corporate gifting with intelligent technology.

Perfectly timed within the industry’s key buying season, Paperworld Middle East and Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East connect international manufacturers and regional distributors at a pivotal moment in the commercial calendar.

Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East are taking place in Halls 1-4 and Za’abeel Hall 3 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The co-located events will conclude on 13 November.

About Paperworld Middle East

Paperworld Middle East brings together world-renowned brands, regional players, and promising innovators for an exciting three-day showcase featuring products ranging from office and school supplies, stationery, paper & paper products, to festive decorations and brandable merchandise. The next edition of the show takes place from 11-13 November 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre, co-located with Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East. To learn more please visit our website.

About Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East

Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, a vibrant platform showcasing the latest trends in lifestyle, accents, and gifts. Co-located with Paperworld Middle East from 11-13 November 2025, at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the event is the region’s premier showcase for mid- to high-end gift articles, baby and kid items, and lifestyle products.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Paperworld Middle East, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Logimotion, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East. In the 2023/24 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 6,324 exhibitors from over 60 countries and attracted 224,106 visitors from 159 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.