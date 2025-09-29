Abu Dhabi: Innovaccer Inc., a San Francisco-based healthcare AI platform company with its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi, today announced the establishment of its Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Advisory Board, comprising regional healthcare experts and digital health leaders Dr. Walid Abbas Zaher and Dr. Hamed Al Hashemi. This strategic move affirms Innovaccer’s continued commitment to advancing value-based care and driving innovation across the Middle East.

In 2022, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) partnered with Innovaccer to improve healthcare accessibility, affordability, and quality across the GCC. This initiative aligns with ADIO’s AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) Innovation Programme, which aims to drive business growth in the emirate.

The newly formed advisory board will be crucial in shaping Innovaccer’s regional growth strategies. By offering counsel to the company’s executive team and partners, the Board will help ensure that Innovaccer’s data platform and AI solutions are well-aligned with regional healthcare priorities, supporting providers, insurers, and regulators in their efforts to boost operational efficiency, enhance clinical outcomes, and improve patient experiences.

Dr. Walid Abbas Zaher is a prominent Saudi scientist, Medical Doctor and regenerative medicine professional. He has spearheaded several landmark initiatives in the region, including the 4Humanity COVID-19 trials and the Emirati Genome Project. With deep expertise in regenerative medicine, clinical research, and healthcare innovation, Dr. Zaher brings a visionary perspective on the future of patient-centric care in the Middle East.

“Innovaccer’s vision aligns closely with the region’s pursuit of intelligent, outcome-driven healthcare,” said Dr. Zaher. “By leveraging data and AI, we have an opportunity to reimagine care delivery making it more proactive, personalized, and sustainable. I’m proud to support this mission and help accelerate the region’s transition to high-impact, value-based models that truly serve patients and communities.”

Dr. Hamed Al Hashemi, former Advisor to the Chairman and Head of Digital Health Strategy at the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, brings expertise in health system transformation and digital innovation. At the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, Dr. Al Hashemi led major initiatives including the development of Malaffi, a leading Health Information Exchange, and regulatory frameworks for telemedicine, AI, and digital therapeutics. He also advanced global partnerships and supported the growth of the regional healthtech ecosystem through startup incubation and AI pilot programs.

“Across the Middle East, we are seeing a remarkable convergence of vision, policy, and technology to reshape the future of healthcare,” said Dr. Hamed Al Hashemi. “By collaborating with Innovaccer, we aim to harness the power of data and AI to accelerate this transformation enabling smarter systems, more personalized care, and sustainable value-based models at scale.”

“Health systems in the Middle East are laying the groundwork for long-term transformation by prioritizing data, outcomes, and innovation,” said Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and CEO of Innovaccer. “Establishing the GCC Advisory Board is a timely step as we deepen our regional engagement. Working with leaders like Dr. Zaher and Dr. Al Hashemi strengthens our ability to scale meaningful change. Their insights will be critical as we advance connected, value-based care across the region.”

The GCC Advisory Board will oversee and provide strategic input to Innovaccer’s work in the region, with a focus on driving measurable improvements in care quality, system efficiency, and patient outcomes.

Innovaccer activates the flow of healthcare data, empowering providers, payers, and government organizations to deliver intelligent and connected experiences that advance health outcomes. The Healthcare Intelligence Cloud equips every stakeholder in the patient journey to turn fragmented data into proactive, coordinated actions that elevate the quality of care and drive operational performance. Leading healthcare organizations like CommonSpirit Health, Atlantic Health, and Banner Health trust Innovaccer to integrate a system of intelligence into their existing infrastructure extending the human touch in healthcare.

For more information, visit www.innovaccer.com.

