Non-profit aims to provide 3 million learning experiences annually for the region’s young minds by 2028

Official UAE launch of Injaz Al-Arab Impact Report highlights 20-year history of success and comprehensive vision for future

Dubai, UAE: INJAZ Al-Arab, a leading non-profit business education organization, successfully supported 1.2 million students through diverse educational and training experiences last year, a milestone achievement in its goal to foster new academic and professional opportunities for the region’s youth.

By immersing students in hands-on skill development and transforming classrooms into start-ups for aspiring entrepreneurs through its flagship Company Program, INJAZ Al-Arab is revolutionizing the educational landscape to enable and equip young people in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to capitalize on their potential.

In a rapidly evolving and increasingly competitive education and jobs environment, the comprehensive education, qualifications, and opportunities provided by INJAZ Al-Arab offer young minds accessible avenues to explore and pursue diverse and exciting careers across key sectors.

INJAZ Al-Arab’s success is highlighted in a newly published Impact Report. The document was created in partnership with professional services firm Accenture, whose expertise was instrumental in shaping the key insights that ensure INJAZ Al-Arab’s programs are not only effective but also transformative. The report was officially launched last month at Accenture’s Dubai office.

Reflecting INJAZ Al-Arab’s achievements and aligned with student success stories, the report explains the educational organization’s transformative journey, while also highlighting INJAZ Al-Arab’s goal to facilitate three million student learning experiences annually by 2028.

Its findings were discussed during a recent panel event, which featured Akef Aqrabawi, President & CEO of INJAZ Al-Arab/JA MENA; Mario Barilli, CFO at Accenture Middle East; and Malakeh El Haj, Vice President of Knowledge and Innovation, Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation.

“We are incredibly proud to commemorate two decades of INJAZ Al-Arab’s success, filled with historic highs and accolades that have only been made possible through the trust of our public and private partners and an extensive network of volunteers. With our students’ potential and economic wellbeing at the heart of all we do, we are now writing the next chapter of INJAZ Al-Arab, intending to reach three million youth experiences annually by 2028,” said Akef Aqrabawi, President & CEO of INJAZ Al-Arab/JA MENA.

Nadya Abdulla Kamali, Accenture’s country managing director in the UAE, said: “Accenture congratulates INJAZ Al-Arab on this remarkable milestone. Entrepreneurial skills and knowledge are more precious today than ever in the highly disruptive world we live in where jobs continue to get eroded – the efforts of entities like INJAZ Al-Arab keep the hope of a promising career and success alive in the young people of this region. As a technology enabler and partner, we are proud to work with NGOs and individuals to upskill youth and help them get future ready.”

A respected and authoritative entity within the region’s educational and training ecosystem, INJAZ Al-Arab – a member of Junior Achievement Worldwide – has delivered more than seven million learning experiences to youth since its inception 20 years ago.

Through close cooperation with governments across MENA, including 13 ministries of education, INJAZ Al-Arab has worked to boost entrepreneurial knowledge among the region’s youth, with nearly all participating students reporting confidence in their work readiness (94%) and satisfaction with their program and learning experience (95%), as highlighted by the report.

Limitless, a revolutionary platform providing gifted and underserved students with access to tailored learning via AI-driven algorithms, is one example of a success story empowered through INJAZ Al-Arab’s initiatives.

“We are deeply grateful to INJAZ Al-Arab for the skills we have learned; these leadership skills will stay with us for life, and we are thankful for all of these opportunities,” said the founders of Limitless, whose platform is enabling thousands of students to be seen, valued, and supported as they follow their dreams.

The non-profit’s initiatives are supported by more than 400 private sector partners and an expanding network of over 140,000 dedicated volunteers.

INJAZ Al-Arab’s commitment, which has transformed the trajectory of countless students in the region, extends to uplifting the UN Sustainable Development Goals by bridging gaps in the educational and training landscape, and breaking down barriers.

The organization continues to forge ahead with enduring ambition, embracing digital transformation, knowledge and partnership evolution, and regional impact scaling as pillars of its mission to expand its reach and programming across the MENA region.

INJAZ Al-Arab’s 2024 Impact Report can be viewed and downloaded here. For more details on INJAZ Al-Arab’s journey of transforming youth education and entrepreneurship, please visit https://www.injazalarab.org/.

