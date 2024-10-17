Dubai, UAE: InfraX, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tuya, a global IoT development platform service provider with a mission to build a smart solutions ecosystem.

The MoU was signed by Rashid Alahmedi, Chief Operating Officer of InfraX, and Alex Yang, Chief Operating Officer of Tuya at GITEX 2024, which runs from 14th to 18th October at Dubai World Trade Center. This partnership aims to combine InfraX’s expertise in infrastructure with Tuya’s innovative smart home technologies to deliver cutting-edge, integrated solutions for modern living.

“We are delighted to enter this strategic partnership with Tuya. This collaboration is a significant step forward in our mission to deliver advanced infrastructure solutions and drive innovation in the smart home sector. By integrating Tuya’s leading smart home technologies with our infrastructure expertise, we are set to offer groundbreaking solutions that enhance the quality of life and set new standards in home automation,” said Rashid Alahmedi, Chief Operating Officer of InfraX.

The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration focused on the development and deployment of Tuya’s smart home solutions within InfraX’s IoT infrastructure and ecosystem. The partnership will enhance the ability to offer seamless, scalable, and sophisticated smart home experiences that meet the growing demands of clients and businesses alike.

“Partnering with InfraX represents a tremendous opportunity to expand the reach of our smart home solutions. We are excited to work together to develop integrated solutions that offer unparalleled convenience, security, and efficiency for smart homes. This MoU signifies our commitment to pushing the envelope of smart home technology and delivering exceptional value to clients,” said Alex Yang, Chief Operating Officer of Tuya.

The MoU marks the beginning of a promising collaboration that aims to revolutionize the smart home market and provide innovative, high-quality smart home solutions that exceed customer expectations.