Dubai, UAE: InfraX, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aurum Equity Partners, a California-based Private Equity Firm specializing in Environmental, social, and governance, ESG - First, Digital Infrastructure Asset Class. The MoU was signed at GITEX 2024, taking place from October 14th to 18th at the Dubai World Trade Center.

This strategic collaboration aims to advance the deployment of next-generation edge infrastructure in the UAE and the MENA region, with a strong focus on sustainability and ESG principles. The partnership addresses the growing need for localized, high-performance AI ready, Edge data center infrastrucure in the era of5G and AI, while ensuring environmental responsibility and social impact.

As 5G deployments accelerate across the MENA region, the demand for smart, secure, and AI-enabled data centers is rising. This initiative will support next-generation applications such as Connected Cars, Smart Cities, and Blockchain-based DeFi, which require a new approach to data center design, from far edge to near edge, with emphasis on end-to-end security and energy efficiency.

"By combining InfraX's expertise in IoT and smart city solutions with Aurum's proven capabilities in ESG-focused infrastructure development, we're creating a foundation for sustainable urban digital transformation," said Rashid Alahmedi, Chief Operating Officer of InfraX. "This partnership will deliver fast, secure, and intelligent services across various sectors, aligning with the region's digital and sustainability goals."

Venkat Bussa, CEO & Chairman of Aurum Equity Partners & Founder of Aurum Group, stated, "Our collaboration with InfraX will establish a robust, environmentally responsible edge computing ecosystem. We're committed to enhancing the speed and reliability of critical services while minimizing environmental impact. This partnership reflects our shared vision for a sustainable, future-ready digital infrastructure in the UAE."

The MoU outlines a framework for InfraX and Aurum Equity Partners to jointly explore opportunities in deploying green edge computing infrastructure. The focus will be on creating scalable, energy-efficient, and sustainable edge computing solutions that align with the UAE's vision of becoming a global leader in both digital innovation and environmental stewardship.

This ESG-centric approach to AI edge computing infrastructure development is expected to set new standards in the industry, promoting responsible tech adoption and supporting the UAE's ambitious digital transformation and sustainability objectives.