Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Informa Connect Academy, a leading force in professional learning and training, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Humanising IT™ programmes, designed to revolutionise IT Service Management by placing people at the heart of technology delivery.

Bridging the Gap Between Technology and Human Experience

The innovative Humanising IT™ programme introduces a transformative methodology that seamlessly blends human-centred design with traditional IT service management, creating a balanced approach that addresses both technical requirements and actual user needs simultaneously.

At the core of the methodology lies the innovative HIT Double Diamond Framework™ (HIT DDF™), which guides organisations through:

Empathy-driven discovery of real user needs

Context-aware analysis of service environments

Iterative improvement of IT service delivery

Industry Leadership and Vision

"Humanising IT™ represents a paradigm shift in how organisations approach technology implementation," said Shabnam Rawal, Managing Director of Informa Connect Middle East. "For too long, IT service management has focused primarily on technical aspects while overlooking the human experience. This programme empowers professionals to create technology solutions that truly serve people's needs rather than forcing people to adapt to technology."

Rawal added, "We're thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking methodology that will transform how organisations deliver IT services. By placing people at the heart of technology, we're enabling businesses to achieve greater adoption, satisfaction, and ultimately, better returns on their technology investments."

"This partnership with Informa Connect Academy marks an exciting new chapter in transforming IT Service Management," said Katrina Macdermid and Mark Basham, of Humanising IT™. “It redefines the role of IT professionals, transforming them into strategic partners rather than mere cost centers. Together, we're breaking down barriers not just between businesses and IT departments, but within IT departments themselves."

For more information about the programme, visit: informaconnect.com/academy/humanising-it

About Informa Connect Academy:

Informa Connect Academy is part of Informa, a global FTSE 100 business with a network of trusted brands in specialist markets and more than 11,000 colleagues working in over 30 countries. Informa Connect Academy leverages the expertise of Informa Connect to meet the needs of students and industry professionals. Their purpose is to connect customers to information and people, enabling them to know more and be more.

For more information please contact:

Dimple Menezes

dimple@yardstick-marketing.com

Tel: +971 58 644 6608

Yardstick Marketing Management, Dubai, United Arab Emirates