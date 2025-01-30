The announcement follows Informa Market's global healthcare events adopting the World Health Expo (WHX) brand

The inaugural WHX Tech will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 8 – 10 September 2025

Hosted in partnership with HIMSS, WHX Tech will welcome more than 300 exhibitors and 5,000 visitors

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: WHX Tech, a newly launched digital health, technology and innovation exhibition by Informa Markets, has been officially announced on the final day of Arab Health. The launch follows the announcement that Informa’s global healthcare events portfolio has been unified under the World Health Expo (WHX) brand.

WHX unites all Informa Markets’ healthcare events worldwide, including WHX Dubai (formerly Arab Health) and WHX Labs Dubai (formerly Medlab Middle East). This step consolidates these events under one cohesive vision, amplifying their global impact, fostering stronger connections, and driving innovation across the healthcare ecosystem.

The inaugural WHX Tech event will take place from 8 – 10 September 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, establishing itself as the world’s premier hub for digital healthcare innovation. Hosted in partnership with the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), a global advisor to the health eco-system, the event leverages their expertise in delivering world-class content, professional development, and digital health transformation through proven maturity models.

Solenne Singer, Vice President at Informa Markets, said: “The launch of WHX Tech, part of Informa’s broader World Health Expo (WHX) transformation, marks a pivotal step in aligning our global healthcare events with a shared identity. This new identity reflects our commitment to fostering seamless collaboration across borders and industries.

“With WHX Tech, we are creating a dedicated platform to bring together the brightest minds and the latest digital health innovations, addressing critical challenges and defining the future of healthcare.”

The inaugural edition of WHX Tech will bring together the most influential leaders in digital health, including chief medical officers, digital health officers, and hospital directors. With over 300 innovative exhibitors and an elite audience of C-level decision-makers, the event promises to be a hub for transformative ideas, collaborations, and advancements in healthcare technology.

Ronan O’Connor, HIMSS Vice President and Managing Director EMEA, said: “We are excited to partner with WHX Tech, a groundbreaking healthcare digital event that aligns with the HIMSS Mission to reform the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. By connecting stakeholders across the healthcare spectrum, we are building a community where collaboration and innovation can truly thrive to improve care delivery and patient outcomes.

“As part of our vision to realise the full health potential of every human, everywhere, this partnership will provide another platform to deliver critical insights, education, and networking opportunities to healthcare providers, governments, startups, and health services organisations worldwide. Together with WHX Tech, we aim to empower health and technology leaders and innovators to drive meaningful change and create a healthier, more connected world for all.”

The exhibition will be guided by an advisory board consisting of some of the sharpest minds in health from experts at the forefront of technology driving the future of health forward. They include Dr David Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Healthcare, Microsoft; James Mault, CEO & Founder of BioIntelliSense; and Sam Shah, Head of Data & Analytics, NEOM, to name a few.

WHX Tech will feature live demonstrations of cutting-edge products, including VR headsets, wearable devices, and telemedicine platforms. It will also offer a VIP Buyers Programme, connecting senior decision-makers with exhibitors for targeted collaborations and Investor and VIP Lounges, which provide exclusive meeting spaces for private meetings. Across its three main stages, the event will explore transformative topics, from artificial intelligence to the latest in digital health initiatives.

WHX Tech by Informa Markets is supported by industry leaders, including HIMSS, Cleveland Clinic, Frost & Sullivan, Venture Hive and the Future Health Summit.

About WHX Tech

Bringing together global leaders and pioneering digital technologies to fast-track innovation, transform health outcomes and revolutionise patient-care worldwide. WHX Tech is where the world of healthcare meets the future of healthcare.

Redefining the future of digital healthcare together.

About Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS)

The HIMSS Vision is to realize the full health potential of every human, everywhere. The HIMSS Mission is to reform the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. With a global society of 125,000 individuals, 430+ provider organizations, 500+ nonprofit partners, and 550+ health services organizations, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in digital health transformation, public policy, workforce development, governance, analytics, and cybersecurity to empower health and healthcare leaders, clinicians, and technology partners across the global health ecosystem.

HIMSS provides critical insights, advisory services, educational resources, professional development tools, and networking opportunities to the global health information and technology communities. The HIMSS Global Headquarters is in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and the HIMSS Americas Headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. Join our global society at www.himss.org.