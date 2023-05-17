JEDDAH, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – Infor®, the industry cloud company, will share insights on how organizations in Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing and distribution sectors can maximize their digital transformation efforts, and become truly sustainable digital operations, at an Infor Industry Day titled ‘Discover the Future of Smarter Manufacturing and Distribution’ in Jeddah on May 23.

This topic is particularly important in Saudi Arabia, where the government is encouraging economic diversification and is keen to develop sectors including manufacturing and distribution as part of its Saudi Vision 2030. Indeed, the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) aims to transform Saudi Arabia into an industrial powerhouse and a global logistics hub, including unlocking the full potential of local content and the 4th Industrial Revolution.

The event, which is being held in partnership with IDC, a leading global provider of information technology analysis, advice and services, aims to help equip manufacturers and distributors in Saudi Arabia with the knowledge they need to embrace successful and sustainable digitization solutions. This is significant as, according to a recent IDC Info Brief commissioned by Infor, although 71% of MEA manufacturers say they are pursuing a digital-first approach to business, 64% are still using spreadsheets and standalone applications to manage their supply chains.

“The opportunity for manufacturers and distributors in Saudi Arabia is huge, but this also makes it imperative that they adopt the right digitization strategy, which means taking a nuanced approach to their transformation, with cloud-based, industry-specific ERP software capable of seamless end-to-end automation and enabling a high level of visibility of their operations,” said Kerry Koutsikos, Infor VP & GM for EMEA emerging markets. “By attending the Infor Industry Day, organizations will gain an understanding of the steps they need to take, and we’re excited to help Saudi organizations on this journey.”

The event will include a keynote speech by Hamza Naqshbandi, IDC’s associate vice president (Saudi Arabia & Bahrain), focusing on key trends and challenges in smart manufacturing and distribution. Infor executives including Khaled Al Shami, vice president, solution consulting, as well as Phil Lewis, senior vice president, solution consulting, Mohammed Al-Atiyat, principal solution consultant, and Amir Adly, senior solutions architect, will deliver presentations on topics covering foundations for transformation, the modern cloud journey, and how manufacturers can utilize technologies such as AI, Internet of Things and robotics to help create new business value.

In addition, a panel discussion will address challenges such as balancing the benefits and risks of technology, upskilling and reskilling the workforce, and how to create an inclusive digital economy, while breakout sessions will take deep dives into manufacturing and distribution.

Infor is already working with numerous organizations in Saudi Arabia, including, Saudi Lime, Saudi Diesel, Zahid Tractor, Hafil Transportation Co, and a growing number of premier car dealerships, on ambitious digital transformation initiatives.

​​​​​​​Saudi Lime Industries Co (SLIC), a Riyadh-based producer and supplier of limestone products, recently selected Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), to help simplify and automate its business and processes.

Al-Khaldi Holding Co. went live with Infor industry-specific cloud solutions, including multitenant Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), as its digital backbone to automate, gain visibility, and boost efficiency and agility to expand its operations in Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf region, and internationally, in December 2022.

In November 2022, Saudi Diesel Equipment Co. (SDEC), the Al Khobar-based leader in diesel power generation, transportation and support equipment manufacturing, migrated its existing deployment of Infor M3 on-premises to Infor CloudSuite Equipment, enabling it to improve and automate business processes — particularly for its remote field service workforce — raise efficiency, and boost its ability to innovate.

Zahid Tractor, a Saudi Arabia-based Zahid Group company that supplies construction machinery and commercial vehicles, successfully deployed Infor M3 for Equipment to streamline and gain visibility across all departments.

To register for summit, click here: Discover the Future of Smarter Manufacturing and Distribution (idc.com)

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor’s mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor’s 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.