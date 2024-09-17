INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), a division of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive distributor of INFINITI in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has been honored with the prestigious INFINITI Global Award for fiscal year 2023. This accolade celebrates AAC’s outstanding achievements in sales performance, after-sales service, and customer excellence.

The award was presented by Mr. Makoto Uchida, President and CEO of Nissan Motor Corporation, to Mr. Khalid Al Rostamani, Chairman and Group CEO of AW Rostamani Group, during a special visit to AAC’s headquarters in Dubai, which saw the attendance of senior figures including Mr. Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President of Nissan Middle East, Nissan Saudi Arabia, and INFINITI Middle East; Mr. Albert Khreiche, Managing Director of INFINITI Middle East; Dr. Amina Al Rostamani, Board Member and COO of AW Rostamani Group; Mr. Michel Ayat, CEO of AWR Automotive, and Mr. Hussam Baghdadi, Senior Director of Arabian Automobiles Company.

AAC INFINITI continues to set high standards in delivering premium experiences and solidifies its leadership in the UAE’s competitive automotive market.

This recognition highlights the strong partnership between AAC and INFINITI, reflecting their shared commitment to innovation, and collaboration within the region’s evolving automotive landscape paving the way for future growth and reinforcing its position as a pioneer in the luxury automotive sector.

About Arabian Automobiles Company

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ‘Dubai Quality Gold Award’ by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won ‘Best Performing Brand’ in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company’s ‘Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates: