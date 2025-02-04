Dubai, UAE – INFINITI is proud to introduce a complimentary, comprehensive, manufacturer-backed roadside assistance program, INFINITI Assistance. Designed to enhance convenience and an elevated ownership experience for customers in select Middle East countries, the program ensures that help is just a phone call away.

Available from the warranty start date of model year 2025 vehicles onwards, for a period of 5 years, INFINITI Assistance includes a wide range of 24/7 complimentary services tailored to address everyday challenges and unique driving needs.

Key Features of the INFINITI Roadside Assistance Program Include:

On-Site Support: Assistance for flat tires, dead batteries, lockouts, or gear/steering issues, with labor and technician travel costs covered. Parts and materials are excluded.

Assistance for flat tires, dead batteries, lockouts, or gear/steering issues, with labor and technician travel costs covered. Parts and materials are excluded. Towing: Free towing to the nearest authorized INFINITI Service Centre or preferred location.

Free towing to the nearest authorized INFINITI Service Centre or preferred location. Vehicle Removal: Up to two recoveries annually for vehicles stuck in sand, slopes, or overturned, within accessible areas (max 10KM off-road).

Up to two recoveries annually for vehicles stuck in sand, slopes, or overturned, within accessible areas (max 10KM off-road). Fuel Delivery: Up to 10 liters of fuel provided if the vehicle runs out.

Up to 10 liters of fuel provided if the vehicle runs out. Battery Jump Start: Technicians will recharge a discharged battery on-site.

Technicians will recharge a discharged battery on-site. Lockout Assistance: Locksmith services for keys locked inside the vehicle, with labor costs covered.

Locksmith services for keys locked inside the vehicle, with labor costs covered. Tire Replacement: Replacement of a flat tire using a spare, provided the tools and tire are available and in good condition.

Replacement of a flat tire using a spare, provided the tools and tire are available and in good condition. Journey Continuation: Two taxi services annually to continue travel or return home after a breakdown or accident within city limits.

Two taxi services annually to continue travel or return home after a breakdown or accident within city limits. Accommodation: Hotel stays (up to USD 100 per night, for up to three nights) for repairs exceeding 24 hours, extended to accompanying family members.

Hotel stays (up to USD 100 per night, for up to three nights) for repairs exceeding 24 hours, extended to accompanying family members. Return Travel Costs: Repatriation of the beneficiary and vehicle to their residence if repairs exceed 72 hours, subject to dealer confirmation. This service is extended to the Beneficiary’s immediate family members if they are traveling with the beneficiary at the time of the breakdown or accident.

Albert Khreiche, Managing Director of INFINITI Middle East, said: "A customer-first approach is what defines INFINITI, it is at the core of everything we do, and this program reflects our commitment to delivering luxury experiences beyond the vehicle, providing INFINITI drivers with a sense of safety and support, wherever their journey takes them.”

To reach INFINITI Assistance, customers can simply scan the QR code conveniently placed in the main warranty booklet or on the driver-side door, to directly connect with support services. When customers contact the 24/7 multilingual call center, highly trained and experienced agents first attempt to resolve issues over the phone, ensuring quick and effective support. If onsite assistance is required, trained technicians reach customers within a short timeframe to provide services. Customers also benefit from WhatsApp support with live tracking, allowing them to stay informed in real-time.

INFINITI Assistance provides five years of peace of mind to customers and is currently available for MY25 models and above in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, and Lebanon, with plans to expand into additional markets over time.

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan with operations around the world including regional offices in the Americas, China and Dubai. The INFINITI brand of premium automobiles are assembled in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Shanghai.

More information can be found at https://www.infiniti-me.com/.

