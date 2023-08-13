Infinios Financial Services (IFS), a prominent payment solutions provider and FinTech enabler in the MEA region, has earned the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS v4.0) certification from Risk Associates W.L.L, the leading Qualified Security Assessor and provider of PCI-validated solutions in the Middle East. This certification solidifies IFS's steadfast commitment to maintaining the high standards of security for its customers' data and underscores its reputation for delivering trusted technology and payment solutions across the financial sector, enabling seamless transactions across diverse payment channels worldwide.

PCI DSS compliance standards entail rigorous requirements, compelling organizations to implement a multitude of controls aimed at minimizing payment security risks. IFS's attainment of this latest certification exemplifies the company's continuous pursuit of innovative and secure payment solutions, always prioritizing the best interests of its partners and customers on a global scale.

Mohsen Badrani, CISO, Infinios comments: We're proud to announce that we are the first payment service provider in Bahrain to achieve the prestigious Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS v4.0) certification. This milestone underscores our commitment to excellence in securing customer data and maintaining top-notch payment security. With this achievement, we solidify our position as a trusted partner in the financial sector and remain dedicated to delivering secure payment solutions with cutting-edge technology. Appreciate everyone's hard work in making this possible. Excited for the future as we continue leading with innovation.

Mr. Redha Radhi, General Manager of Risk Associates W.L.L, applauded IFS's achievement of PCI DSS v4.0 compliance, recognizing the company's dedication in achieving the PCI DSS v.4.0. He praised IFS's approach of prioritizing "security, and not just compliance" audit philosophy, which aligns perfectly with Risk Associates' mission of promoting secure electronic and digital banking.

About Infinios:

Formed in 2014, Infinios Financial Services B.S.C(c) is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as an Ancillary Services Provider: Payment Services Provider and Card Processor. Infinios operates the Infinite Financial Solutions platform, complies with multiple security and business process standards, and works with leading names in the technology and fintech industries. Its vision and mission is to help digital businesses to thrive and their customers to prosper by enabling the growth of digital commerce and superior digital financial services experiences using innovative, robust and compliant technology solutions. Infinios is a nDigital company. For further details please visit https://www.infinios.com and https://nDigitalventures.com.

About Risk Associates:

Risk Associates W.L.L stands as one of the global leaders as recognized by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council, and Specialists firm in the region, leveraging its expertise to enhance payment security for organizations. Serving as an authorized assessor for various payments standards and holding designations as a PCI QSA, PCI ASV, PA-QSA, P2PE-QSA, PCI PIN, PCI 3DS and PCI SSF.