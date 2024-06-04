Each run of hand-finished vehicles carries a specifically tailored name and takes advantage of the robust body-on-frame Grenadier platform to add new exclusive features and introduce new technologies

Customers can add their personal style to the hand-finished vehicles using bespoke design elements and working with specially curated craftsmen

The first Arcane Works limited edition vehicle will be unveiled in July 2024 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

George Ratcliffe, Commercial Director, INEOS Automotive says, “Arcane Works is intended to create a truly individual 4X4, hand finished with exclusive materials and personalised touches by specially curated craftsmen. We know this is something our customers have been looking for and working in small batches means we can give them a genuinely custom-made experience. That’s why we chose the name Arcane, as the vehicles will be so unique as to be rarely spotted in the wild.”

Dubai – INEOS Automotive has introduced a unique service called Arcane Works that creates limited editions of its award-winning Grenadier station wagon, and then allows customers to further personalise the small-batch, hand-finished 4X4s with customised detailing and bespoke materials.

Retaining the Grenadier’s best-in-class off-road capability with modern on-road driving refinement, each run of limited-edition vehicles will showcase a unique set of features, introduce new technologies and carry a specifically tailored name. Engineered in Germany, built in France at the manufacturing facility INEOS Automotive acquired from Mercedes-Benz in 2021 and then hand finished, Arcane Works allows customers to work with specially curated craftsmen to select from a vast array of finishings and colour match technologies to create a very personal 4X4.

The Arcane Works custom-made service will take advantage of the versatility that the robust body-on-frame INEOS Grenadier platform provides and will still offer a choice of two straight-six, 3.0-litre BMW engines. Both the BMW B57 diesel and B58 petrol powertrains have a proven track record in refined driving, regularly appearing on top ten world’s best engine lists since 2016. Arcane Works will also become a test bed for new technologies and systems for INEOS vehicles, such as uprated engine modifications, new chassis systems, and many new materials and features.

To register your interest please visit www.ineosgrenadier.com.

About INEOS Automotive

In 2017, INEOS Chairman Jim Ratcliffe, a car enthusiast and experienced adventurer, identified a gap in the market for an uncompromising 4X4 engineered for modern day compliance and reliability. INEOS Automotive Limited was formed and a senior team of automotive professionals assembled to bring the vision to reality with a fresh perspective of 4X4 development and manufacturing.

In 2022 the INEOS Grenadier was launched: a truly global 4X4 built from the ground up that combines rugged British spirit and design with German engineering rigour. The Grenadier provides best-in-class off-road capability, durability, and reliability with the modern comfort and refinement customers expect wherever they are in the world. In 2023 a double-cab pick-up variant of the Grenadier was launched called the Quartermaster, and in February 2024 a third vehicle line called the INEOS Fusilier was unveiled which will offer two powertrain options to meet global consumer needs: an all-electric and a range-extender electric.

INEOS Automotive is a subsidiary of INEOS (www.ineos.com), a leading manufacturer of petrochemicals, speciality chemicals and oil products. It employs 26,000 people across 36 businesses, with a production network spanning 194 sites in 29 countries. From paints to plastics, textiles to technology, medicines to mobile phones, materials manufactured by INEOS enhance almost every aspect of modern life. In 2021, INEOS had sales of $65bn.

To find out more about INEOS Automotive, visit www.ineosgrenadier.com.