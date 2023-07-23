Following the start of series production of the Grenadier 4X4 last year, INEOS Automotive will make its mark across this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed (13 - 16 July).

The all-new Grenadier Quartermaster, a double cab pick-up variant of the award-winning Grenadier, will make its global debut on Thursday 13th July.

This will be shortly followed by a very special appearance on the famous hillclimb with some familiar Goodwood faces to celebrate two 75-year automotive anniversaries - motorsports at Goodwood and the Belstaff Trialmaster Jacket that lends its name to one of Grenadier’s trims.

Also making its first-ever public appearance is the Grenadier Hydrogen Fuel Cell (FCEV) Technology Demonstrator, which will show how well-suited the zero-emissions technology is for a future long-range 4X4 off-roader.

Both the Grenadier Quartermaster and FCEV Demonstrator will be showcased in the First Glance Paddock and will be driven up the hillclimb route on each of the four days of the Festival.

In an exciting exclusive for the Goodwood Festival of Speed, adventurous visitors will be able to get behind the wheel of the Grenadier Station Wagon on a challenging off-road course at the Goodwood Halnaker Chalkpit neighbouring the main event site. Hundreds of slots are available throughout the four days of the Festival for those wanting to put the 4X4 through its paces.

TIMINGS:

INEOS Automotive will hold a short press conference at its main stand at 11:00 am on Thursday 13 July, and the new Grenadier Quartermaster will feature in the very special run up the hillclimb route at 12:20 pm.

About INEOS Grenadier

In 2017, INEOS Chairman Jim Ratcliffe, a car enthusiast and experienced adventurer, identified a gap in the market for a stripped back, utilitarian, hard-working 4x4 engineered for modern day compliance and reliability. INEOS Automotive Limited was formed and a senior team of automotive professionals assembled to bring the vision to reality with a fresh perspective of 4x4 development and manufacturing.

Combining rugged British spirit and design with German engineering rigour, the Grenadier will be a truly uncompromising 4x4 built from the ground up. Engineered to overcome all conditions, it will provide best-in-class off-road capability, durability, and reliability to those who depend on a vehicle as a working tool, wherever they are in the world.

INEOS Automotive is a subsidiary of INEOS (www.ineos.com), a leading manufacturer of petrochemicals, speciality chemicals and oil products. It employs 25,000 people across 39 businesses, with a production network spanning 183 sites in 29 countries. From paints to plastics, textiles to technology, medicines to mobile phones, materials manufactured by INEOS enhance almost every aspect of modern life. In 2021, INEOS had sales of $65bn.

To find out more about Grenadier, visit www.ineosgrenadier.com