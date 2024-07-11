Following the resounding success of their debut in DIFC, Bliss Bites, an eatery bringing well-being-focused, nutrition-dense flavours to Dubai’s F&B scene, is thrilled to announce the opening of their latest kitchen concept in JLT.

At the helm of Bliss Bites is the esteemed Cordon Bleu Chef Shivani Sharma, a passionate advocate for the health benefits of naturally gluten-free Indian-origin millets. Under her guidance, Bliss Bites has elevated the use of millet as a premium gluten-free flour alternative, championing its superior nutritional value over more common options like coconut and almond flour.

Under Chef Sharma’s culinary expertise, Bliss Bites presents a unique approach to healthy indulgence. The menu is a testament to the commitment to clean eating–free from starches, preservatives, emulsifiers, and additives. This innovative concept is designed to not only satisfy health-conscious cravings but also inspire individuals to explore new, delicious, and nutritious options.

Bringing together both taste and well-being, each Bliss Bites offering is handcrafted to be a delightful experience for the palate while nourishing the body. Their newest kitchen offers all of their customer favourites from boulangerie items such as freshly baked artisanal bread, including country style sourdough ciabatta, brioche bread with its classic to-die-for softness, protein-packed kidney bean pizza bases, cauliflower, beetroot, and spinach wraps to freshly crafted gluten-free patisserie items such as tarts, cheesecakes, tea cakes, muffins, breakfast essentials, and incredibly flavourful truffles.

Bliss Bites’ Viennoiserie offerings include flaky croissants, unforgettable danishes, and pain au chocolat to satisfy customers’ pastry cravings. Their fromagerie explores a tempting selection of flavoured cheeses, such as truffle almond cheese, basil chilli cheese, and jalapeno cranberry cheese, alongside cheese platters, crackers, jams, and sauces. Bliss Bites is part of the prestigious Apparel Group (AG). The collaboration combines AG’s business acumen with Chef Sharma’s culinary vision, ensuring a truly exceptional experience.

Bliss Bites is the ideal spot for those who care about their well-being as much as mouthwatering flavours. They understand the importance of efficiency and convenience, which is why they offer the option to order via Instagram and WhatsApp at +971 50 837 7409 daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All items are freshly crafted and, therefore, require a 24-hour notice. Deliveries are available across Dubai. A set minimum order will be applicable.

For more information, visit their Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/blissbitesgcc/

-Ends-

About Bliss Bites

Chef Shivani Sharma is a culinary mastermind, a Le Cordon Bleu alumnus with 18 years of culinary expertise. Committed to blending taste and health, she crafts delectable gluten-free dishes that taste just as good as they look. Chef Shivani has now joined forces with the prestigious Apparel Group to bring her gluten-free goodness to UAE and GCC with Bliss Bites. With her genius, Chef Shivani has combined the goodness of products made using Indian-origin millers with the global taste palate, thus creating Bliss Bites, a boulangerie, fromagerie, and patisserie like no other.

Bliss Bites is not just about delicious food: it’s also a female-led initiative that exudes passion and empowerment. At the heart of Bliss Bites, is a team of inspiring women who lead with vision and dedication. Their passion for wholesome living extends beyond the kitchen, driving them to create a brand that is not just about food but about empowerment. From crafting mouthwatering treats to curating engaging events, women are the driving force behind a movement that seeks to unite people in the pursuit of a healthier and more fulfilling lifestyle.

Outlet details

Location: Index Tower, R1, DIFC, Dubai

Time: 7am - 8pm

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2100+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt.

Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

For Media Inquiries:

Sameer Joshi

sameer@whitelabelmedia.me