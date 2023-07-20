South Africa, Johannesburg - inDrive, the global mobility and urban services platform, has launched a Safety Pact to empower its users and drive safety in ride-hailing. With the Safety Pact, inDrive reaffirms its commitment to the safety of all users through dedicated features, while also providing tips and a code of conduct. The company encourages passengers and drivers to opt-in, promoting mutual respect and secure practices for every ride.

inDrive puts safety first by constantly enhancing safety features

Continuously prioritizing safety, inDrive persistently refines its safety measures to ensure the protection of its users. By leveraging ride data, user input, and expert consultations, inDrive identifies prevalent risks, and then creates solutions to mitigate them in the following ways :

In addition to its strict safety-first policy, inDrive has established a Safety Center to further enhance its safety infrastructure. The Safety Center provides drivers with comprehensive training materials and valuable tips, ensuring they are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to prioritize safety while operating on the platform. By incorporating this dedicated resource, inDrive promotes a culture of safety and minimizes risks, reassuring passengers and fostering trust in the platform's services.

Always ready to respond to safety incidents, inDrive performs comprehensive investigations whenever such circumstances arise.

For immediate emergencies or real-time safety issues during a ride, the platform offers an SOS button, enabling quick alerts by both drivers and passengers to inDrive.

To enhance passenger safety, inDrive has introduced a unique feature to its app: a weekly photo verification security check. This provision ensures that only the registered and authorized driver is operating the application.

inDrive’s development team is diligently working to detect and prevent potentially harmful orders from being placed on the platform.

They have implemented a Liveness Check, a feature that verifies a passenger through basic gestures before an order can be placed.

Additionally, inDrive utilizes both machine learning and manual moderation to identify and prevent the re-registration of users who have previously violated the platform's rules. They also actively work to block obscene content from appearing in the driver's order feed.

The role of drivers and passengers in ensuring that every trip is a safe one

The new Safety Pact provides safety tips and sets out a standard of conduct for both drivers and passengers, such as mutual respect and zero tolerance for discrimination. It also clarifies what information a passenger should specify when requesting a trip - for example, whether a child’s car seat is needed, or if they’re traveling with an animal.

Use the power of choice

The Safety Pact also encourages drivers and passengers to use the power of choice provided by the app. Unlike other mobility apps, inDrive gives drivers and passengers the ability to pick their driver or passenger, informed by past ratings and reviews.

inDrive constantly monitors such feedback, and bans problematic users from the app. Similarly, the company urges users to consider ratings and reviews when choosing a ride, and to always leave their own reviews after completing a trip. Honest feedback helps to keep everyone safe.

With this Safety Pact, inDrive calls on everyone who uses the app to empower themselves, and join us in making every ride a safe ride.

“Safety is critically important to inDrive. The wellbeing of people who use our app is our first priority. We know that to maximize safety, all three parties – inDrive, passengers and drivers – must play their part, and so our Safety Pact invites all our users to help make every ride a safe one. For our part, we know that effective policies and features go a long way to ensuring safety,” comments Vincent Liilane, Business Development Representative at inDrive Southern Africa.

-Ends-

Press Contact

Public Relations Manager - inDrive Africa

Lineo Thakhisi

Email: lineo.thakhisi@indriver.com

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform headquartered in Mountain View, California, USA. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 175 million times, and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance, courier delivery and employment search.

inDrive operates in 655 cities in 48 countries. It supports local communities via its peer-to-peer payment model and community empowerment programs, which help advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

For more information visit www.inDrive.com