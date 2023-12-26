Dubai: In a resounding initiative to unite Indian Motorcycle Riders (IMRG) across the UAE, the formation of the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group has taken the biking scene by storm. Supported by the esteemed distributor of Indian Motorcycle in the UAE, Specialised Sports Equipment LLC, this group aims to create a vibrant community for riders passionate about the legendary Indian Motorcycle brand.

This exclusive riders' fraternity has rapidly gained traction, attracting aficionados eager to share their love for Indian Motorcycle and the thrill of riding through the Emirates' diverse landscapes.

Assisting in this mission are the leadership team members, Mr. Ahmed Al Khoori (President), Mr. Anshuman C (Vice President) and Mr. Ali Al Darwish (Advisor).

"Bringing riders together under the banner of Indian Motorcycle embodies our shared spirit of adventure and camaraderie," shared Mr Al Khoori, President of the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group. "Our goal is to create a community where passion for riding transcends boundaries, and every journey becomes a cherished memory. Indian Motorcycle isn't just a brand; it's a heritage steeped in a legacy of innovation and adventure. Our group is fuelled by an unwavering passion for this iconic brand, dedicated to preserving its heritage while igniting new chapters of thrilling rides and unforgettable experiences."

"The Indian Motorcycle Riders Group - Emirates epitomizes our commitment to fostering a vibrant biking culture in the UAE," stated Mr. Mohammed Gulzar, Sales and Business Development Manager of Specialised Sports Equipment LLC. "We're not just selling motorcycles; we're cultivating a community where riders find kinship and create unforgettable experiences on the road. This community will play a pivotal role in elevating the presence and essence of the Indian Motorcycle brand across the UAE. Specialised Sports Equipment is dedicated to continually enhancing the Indian Motorcycle brand in the UAE, and the formation of this group stands as a significant step towards amplifying our brand's impact and engagement within the vibrant biking community”.

A standout testament to the group's commitment to community involvement was its recent support at the annual Bikers Barza event organized by Sheikh Suhail bin Hasher, a celebration in honor of UAE National Day. The Indian Motorcycle Riders Group enthusiastically participated in a memorable ride, commemorating the nation's unity and heritage. The event showcased not just the riders' camaraderie but also their reverence for the UAE's rich cultural tapestry.

The commitment of Specialised Sports Equipment LLC, as the driving force behind this group, extends beyond merely distributing and servicing Indian Motorcycles. Their dedication to nurturing a thriving riders' community aligns seamlessly with Indian Motorcycle's heritage of camaraderie and adventure.

As the community continues to grow, the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group is poised to be a vital force in uniting riders, celebrating shared passions, and weaving stronger bonds among UAE's biking enthusiasts.

Specialised Sports Equipment LLC (SSE), a distinguished division of Abdulla Al Masaood & Sons Automotive, is as a premier authorized distributor for iconic brands like Indian Motorcycle, Polaris, Goupil, and Slingshot. Renowned for its commitment to excellence, SSE specializes in delivering top-tier products, providing unparalleled quality services and innovation to the U.A.E. automotive market.