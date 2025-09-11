Ras Al Khaimah – United Arab Emirates: A business delegation from India lea by Mr. BG Krishnan, Consul - Economic, Trade, Commerce & Education, Consulate General of India in Dubai accompanied by two officials from the Trade Section visited Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The delegation was received by His Excellency Youssef Mohamed Ismail, First Vice Chairman of the Chamber and Head of the Supreme Committee of the Saud Bin Saqr Establishment for Youth Project Development in presence of Dr. Ahmed Al Shemeili, Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce.

His Excellency Youssef Mohamed Ismail emphasized that both the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and the Saud bin Saqr Establishment are keen to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in the business sector, and to boost collaboration between private sector establishments in Ras Al Khaimah and India. He noted that Ras Al Khaimah is rich in resources, making it an ideal destination for promising and successful investments, in addition to its distinguished and strategic location in the region. He also highlighted the Emirate’s free zones, which aim to build a global investment infrastructure supported by diversified incentives that attract foreign investments.

Mr. BG Krishnan, Consul - Economic, Trade, Commerce & Education, Consulate General of India affirmed the deep historical and trade relations between the United Arab Emirates in general, and the Republic of India and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in particular. He commended the investment advantages in Ras Al Khaimah that attract foreign investors, along with the various facilities provided to them. He urged business owners from both sides, ladies and gentlemen alike, to benefit from and share experiences in order to strengthen trade relations and develop the entrepreneurship sector. He also encouraged the establishment of trade partnerships between the two parties across various sectors.

This meeting comes as part of the efforts of both the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and the Saud Establishment for Youth Project Development, in cooperation with all diplomatic trade missions in the UAE, to reinforce collaboration and joint investment between private sector establishments in the Emirate and their counterparts in other countries worldwide.