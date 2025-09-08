Co-located with Lighting Design & Technology Expo to create a powerful platform where international and Saudi brands will converge.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Tomorrow marks the opening of INDEX Saudi Arabia 2025, the Kingdom’s leading interiors, furniture, and fit-out trade event, held in partnership with the Architecture and Design Commission. Taking place from 9 to 11 September at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre, the event will will welcome over 400 exhibitors from 33 countries, making it the largest edition to date

First launched in 2019 and organized by dmg events, INDEX Saudi Arabia is co-located with the Lighting Design & Technology Expo, bringing together Saudi and international brands under one roof. The exhibition will highlight the latest innovations, sustainability standards, and culturally inspired design solutions aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s major giga-projects.

Commenting on the event, Jasmeet Bakshi, Vice President, Design and Hospitality at dmg events, said: “INDEX Saudi Arabia has successfully established itself as the meeting point for the Kingdom’s design community, blending global excellence with Saudi creativity. The 2025 edition highlights the growing demand for world-class interior design solutions that are innovative, sustainable, and inspired by cultural identity. The exhibition plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Kingdom’s built environment by connecting international suppliers with local designers, developers, and contractors.”

A Global Platform Shaping the Future of Design in the Kingdom

This year’s edition features 12 international pavilions, including delegations from France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Brazil, and South Africa. Renowned global brands such as Geberit, Kohler, and Villeroy & Boch will exhibit alongside prominent regional and local companies, including Guthmi, Masdar, and Marvel.

The INDEX Design Talks will host over 80 thought leaders across three days, focusing on the themes Collaborate to Build, Design that Works, and Innovate for Impact. Attendees can also join Trend Tours, offering curated walkthroughs of standout themes such as Saudi-made brands, sustainability pioneers, design disruptors, smart sourcing, and European luxury craftsmanship.

The Architecture and Design Commission’s strategic partnership with INDEX Saudi Arabia reflects its ongoing efforts to elevate the Kingdom’s design sector through a wide range of programs and initiatives. These include attracting leading international exhibitions to Saudi Arabia, fostering collaboration across the ecosystem, and supporting local design businesses. At the exhibition, the Commission will spotlight its pioneering national initiative, “Designed in Saudi”, which aims to empower the industrial design field. A curated selection of products awarded the official Designed in Saudi seal will also be on display.

Saudi Diamond & VIP Majlis Sponsor Guthmi will unveil a collection of 26 sustainable textile ranges, many tailored specifically for Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding hospitality and residential sectors.

Zainub Khan, Textile Consultant at Guthmi, said: “Our participation in the exhibition is a reflection of our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the rich heritage embedded in our products, values that align closely with the ambitious growth objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. Saudi Arabia is currently full of opportunities, with giga-projects, hotels, and residential developments expanding at an unprecedented pace. As a result, interior designers and real estate developers are seeking partners who can deliver premium, locally available solutions that meet international standards and sustainability goals.”

Khan highlighted Texcare, Guthmi’s newest eco-conscious sub-brand: “The collection aligns with the globally recognised OEKO-TEX® Standard, offering timeless, durable fabrics that reduce waste and support sustainable design. This direction reflects a wider regional shift away from short-lived trends and towards long-term, responsible interiors.”

She continued: “We are particularly excited by the increasing demand for designs that combine modern innovation with Saudi cultural identity. Our collaborations with local architects and designers are helping to shape a distinct, Saudi-rooted design language that holds global relevance.”

Exhibitor Highlights: Smart, Sustainable Solutions

Geberit, the Swiss leader in sanitary systems, will showcase its latest product innovations designed to deliver the highest levels of efficiency, performance, and sustainability. The company will also present its cutting-edge infrastructure technologies aimed at enhancing operational performance and enabling sustainable development across modern construction and urban environments.

“Our presence at INDEX Saudi Arabia aligns directly with Vision 2030, emphasising innovation, sustainability, and future-ready infrastructure,” said Louise Pitt, Head of Marketing & Communications (Gulf) at Geberit. “Saudi Arabia is building modern cities that require smart water management, energy efficiency, and wellbeing-focused design.”

Pitt noted that the Saudi market is witnessing a growing shift towards smart, integrated solutions that combine high efficiency, sustainability, and long-term value. He reaffirmed Geberit’s commitment to supporting this direction by expanding its investments and fostering strategic partnerships that contribute to the advancement of the Kingdom’s urban design sector. He also explained that Geberit is actively investing in the local market through its Information Centre in Riyadh, which allows architects and contractors to explore the products first-hand and receive specialised training.

“Our role goes beyond supplying solutions,” Pitt added. “We are focused on building long-term partnerships and contributing to the future of the design and infrastructure sector in the Kingdom. We are committed to investing in the region’s growth and working collaboratively with our partners to shape what’s next.”

Shaping the Future of Saudi Interiors

Beyond innovation, INDEX Saudi Arabia 2025 will spotlight broader trends, including the empowerment of Saudi talent. The Future Stars Student Competition will give aspiring Saudi interior designers the chance to present their final projects to leading design agencies and access internship opportunities.

“Saudi Arabia’s design sector is undergoing a transformative phase—fueled by mega-projects, international engagement, and a new generation of creative leaders,” added Bakshi. “Through INDEX, we are proud to support and accelerate this journey.”

