The thrilling motor event also features a Car & Bike Show at Dubai Digital Park

DUBAI: Kandura Rally, dubbed the coolest motor show in Dubai, will debut this summer showcasing over 100 supercars and muscle cars with free entry for visitors to witness everything dedicated to motoring. The Kandura Rally is expected to attract an audience of over 2,500 people.

The inaugural edition of the Kandura Rally taking place on July 2, 2022, in partnership with Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO) will celebrate the motoring culture and bring out the spirit of the Kandura that symbolizes style, pride, comfort and identity of men in the UAE.

The parade flags off at Club Circuit in Dubai Autodrome, in the heart of Motor City, at 6 pm. Participants of different nationalities wearing Arab men’s traditional attire Kandura will join the fun drive with their groups. The parade will make its way by various popular Dubai landmarks such as Museum of the Future, Meydan Bridge and Dubai Camel Racing Track. The parade will conclude at Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO).

Another highlight of the event is Car and Bike Show competition to be staged at Dubai Digital Park in DSO. Winners of the contest will receive prizes worth over AED 25,000. The event also features display of classic super cars and modified cars.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms Pragna Vaya, Managing Director of Orbit Events and Promotions, organizer of the Kandura Rally, said, “We are excited to host the inaugural edition of the Kandura Rally in Dubai, organizing a fun motor festival to bring the motoring community together to celebrate cars, luxury and lifestyle that represents the true essence of Dubai.”

“The Kandura Rally will showcase an exciting display of automotive engineering and artistry for all the car fans in the UAE. It will feature a line-up of supercars and unique muscle cars that will pass through various scenic routes in Dubai. This will be the first of many to come and we promise that this summer, it is going to be the premier event for all motorsports enthusiasts living in Dubai,” she added.

Mr. Yousef Al-Ansari, Sports Commentator for motor racing and the host of the ceremony for 'Kandura Rally', said: "It is a wonderful opportunity I am proud of. We are volunteering for the race to celebrate the UAE identity in style and the love of youth for this sport that has a huge impact on our life and a deep connection with our beloved country".

“Kandura is going to be the ultimate display of pure automotive artistry. Attendees will get the opportunity to witness the meeting of style, luxury, and flamboyance. In the process, it will bring out the true spirit of Dubai along with celebrating the city’s motoring heritage and appetite for leading a glamourous lifestyle,” Ms Vaya further said.

According to organizers, the event will be a festival that offers attendees a varied selection of cuisines from different eateries, enjoying exciting music and engaging motor attractions that will satisfy everyone, from motor enthusiasts to casual spectators.

Registrations are currently open for both, the Fun Drive, and the Car & Bike Show. Kandura welcomes everyone to participate across the various categories to show off their automotive machines that they believe “can make heads turn”.

The final awards ceremony for the winners will take place at the Radisson Red Hotel (DSO).