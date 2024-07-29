The new level 31 at Central Park Towers, DIFC, features 14 fully furnished office units, designed to meet the needs of modern businesses, with sizes ranging from 1,000 to 1,700 square feet

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Central Park Towers, DIFC, a prominent office and lifestyle destination within the DIFC Free Zone, comprising an office tower, luxury residential tower, and retail podiums unveils its latest expansion with brand new furnished offices on Level 31. This strategic move addresses the region’s booming commercial real estate market, reflecting the city's thriving economy.

Dubai's Q1 2024 commercial real estate report by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) showcases an 8% increase in office space transactions compared to Q1 2023. This growth underscores Dubai's position as a leading business hub, prompting Central Park Towers, DIFC' expansion.

The new Level 31 offers 14 fully furnished office units, ranging from 1,000 to 1,700 square feet. Designed for modern businesses, the level boasts dedicated meeting rooms and an inspiring outdoor terrace. Situated at the heart of DIFC, a prominent financial centre for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, Central Park Towers, DIFC provides businesses with unrivaled connectivity and convenience.

“We're witnessing a surge in demand for premium office space,” says Nemo Stojanovic, Director of Leasing and Marketing at Central Park Towers, DIFC. “Established firms are upgrading or expanding, while new businesses are setting up in Dubai. The city's dynamic environment, strategic location, and diverse opportunities make it a haven for entrepreneurs and investors. Our new furnished level caters directly to these needs and more.”

Central Park Towers, DIFC, continues to be the preferred destination for businesses seeking exceptional office spaces. The development houses over 190 esteemed companies such as the Federal Tax Authority, Ministry of Economy, Al Tamimi & CO, Tabby, Marriot, Bank of Singapore, and more, offering a vibrant lifestyle experience. Beyond diverse dining options, cafes, and amenities, it boasts state-of-the-art event spaces that have hosted prestigious gatherings for brands like Audemars Piguet, Loewe, YSL, Prada, Sephora, Ray Ban, Pepsi Co, and more. Central Park Towers, DIFC is truly a one-stop shop for work, life, and prestigious events.

About Central Park Towers, DIFC:

Central Park Towers, DIFC, is the largest single-owned office development within Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Free Zone, comprising an office tower, luxury residential tower and retail podiums. This expansive complex stands out as a premier business destination offering more than 855,000 sq ft of modern office space, making it one of the largest in the free zone. Beyond workspace, Central Park Towers, DIFC, is home to more than 190 companies, providing an unparalleled level of convenience with on-site retail stores, cafes, restaurants, and even a gym. The development boasts stunning architecture, panoramic views, and the highest safety standards, ensuring a prestigious and comfortable work environment. Perfectly situated at the entrance of DIFC with 4 easy access points, and 2 exits and within walking distance of The Gate Avenue via the Link Bridge, allowing easy access to the rest of DIFC. Central Park Towers, DIFC conveniently offers excellent connectivity for tenants and employees to Downtown Dubai, and the Financial Centre Metro Station.

The development was a joint venture between Deyaar Development PJSC and Dubai Holding Investments under the name of Arady Developments LLC, a limited liability company established in 2007 as a partnership between Dubai Holding Investments and Deyaar Development PJSC.

