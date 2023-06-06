Doha: – IN-Q Enterprises (IN-Q), the commercial arm and wholly owned subsidiary of Qatar Museums (QM), proudly announces its official certification as a Great Place to Work® (GPTW).

This esteemed recognition is the result of a thorough and independent analysis conducted within the framework of the internationally recognized trust index. An anonymous survey was administered which garnered direct feedback from an impressive 78% of IN-Q's total workforce, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of their workplace experience.

IN-Q has excelled with an exceptional overall score of 80%, surpassing the accreditation's "pass mark" of 64.5% required for certification. This outstanding achievement has earned IN-Q the well-deserved opportunity to participate in the highly coveted Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces in Middle East™ List, scheduled for August.

One of the survey results that stands out is the remarkable rating of 93% for the statement indicating that employees take great pride in identifying themselves as part of the IN-Q workforce. This is closely followed by an impressive 91% rating for statements reflecting the employees' sense of pride in their achievements and the meaningfulness of their work. These remarkable figures serve as a resounding testament to the high level of motivation and strong sense of purpose that prevails among the majority of the IN-Q team.

The certification is a compelling affirmation to IN-Q's unwavering dedication to fostering a positive and fulfilling work environment. By placing a strong emphasis on employee satisfaction and well-being, IN-Q aims to empower its talented workforce and nurture a culture of excellence.

Phil Lawrie, General Manager of IN-Q, expressed his appreciation, stating, "Attaining the Great Place to Work® certification underscores our commitment to the well-being, growth, and overall satisfaction of our employees. This recognition affirms our dedication to nurturing an exceptional workplace culture and environment, one where team members can flourish, feel valued and apply their individual talents in achieving remarkable collective results."

Ibrahim Mougharbel, Managing Director for the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman, Great Place to Work®️ Middle East commented, “We are proud that IN-Q has been Great Place to Work® Middle East certified™. This achievement is a testament to their exceptional priorities of putting employees first. IN-Q sets a great example to other companies on how they can create a positive and fulfilling work environment for their employees. Congratulations IN-Q on creating a positive and supportive work environment that fosters employee well-being and satisfaction.”

Continuously driven by the pursuit of excellence, IN-Q remains steadfast in its efforts to create an even more inclusive and supportive environment that nurtures creativity, innovation, and professional development based on its corporate values of Excellence, Quality, Passion, Creativity, Respect, Integrity, and Leadership.

As a milestone achievement, the Great Place to Work® certification reinforces IN-Q's commitment to providing an exceptional workplace environment, delivering extraordinary cultural experiences, and fostering the artistic growth and entrepreneurial spirit of Qatar's creative community.

-Ends-

About IN-Q ENTERPRISES

IN-Q Enterprises WLL (IN-Q) is the commercial arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Qatar Museums (QM), trading primarily in the retail and food & beverage/hospitality sectors.

Since our establishment in 2015, IN-Q has created a reputation for quality, exclusivity, authenticity, and creativity in everything that we do – themes inspired by the mission of QM.

IN-Q is a key stakeholder behind QM's delivery of its commitment to instigate Qatar’s future generation of arts, heritage, and museum professionals by nurturing creative talent and creating commercial opportunities for young artists, designers and entrepreneurs.

We engage QM's audiences through merchandise, publications and our e-shop, and provide authentic food & beverage and retail experiences through diverse operations, which include:

F&B

IDAM by Alain Ducasse at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA)

MIA Café, MIA Park café, kiosks and food trucks

Jiwan Restaurant at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ)

Café 875 and other kiosks at NMoQ

Desert Rose Café at NMoQ

Café #999 at the Fire Station

Naua and 3-2-1 Café at 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM)

Profiles Café at M7

Ralph’s Coffee at Place Vendome

RETAIL

MIA Gift Shop

NMoQ Gift shop

3-2-1 QOSM Gift Shop

Mathaf Gift Shop

Cass Art Qatar Shop

Exhibitions’ pop up stores at M7, Fire Station and QM Galleries

QM and 3-2-1 QOSM kiosks at Doha Festival City (DFC) and MIA park

IN-Q Online

Cass Art Qatar Online (Coming Soon)

We also deliver innovative catering experiences through IN-Q Catering and facilitate venue hire for events hosted at the museums and heritage sites in the following locations:

MIA

NMoQ

3-2-1 QOSM

M7

Fire Station

Mathaf

Al Zubarah Fort

Barzan Towers

QM Gallery - Katara

IN-Q provides manpower services under its Manpower Contracting function to its primary client and parent organisation, QM.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place To Work® (www.greatplacetowork.me) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Great Place To Work® also supports companies in all scales in constructing the perfect workplaces and improving them with its offices in 5 continents and 60+ countries using its Trust Index Survey™ and Culture Management platform Emprising™

About Qatar Museums

Qatar Museums (QM), the nation’s preeminent institution for art and culture, provides authentic and inspiring cultural experiences through a growing network of museums, heritage sites, festivals, public art installations, and programmes. QM preserves and expands the nation’s cultural offerings, sharing art and culture from Qatar, the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) region with the world and enriching the lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Under the patronage of His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and led by its Chairperson, Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, QM has made Qatar a vibrant centre for the arts, culture, and education in the Middle East and beyond. QM is integral to the goal of developing an innovative, diverse, and progressive nation, bringing people together to ignite new thinking, spark critical cultural conversations, and amplify the voices of Qatar’s people.

Since its founding in 2005, QM has overseen the development of museums and festivals including the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) and MIA Park, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, the National Museum of Qatar (NMOQ), 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, QM Gallery Al Riwaq, QM Gallery Katara, and the Tasweer Qatar Photo Festival. Future projects include Dadu: Children’s Museum of Qatar, Art Mill Museum, Qatar Auto Museum and the Lusail Museum. Qatar also has one of the largest and most ambitious public art programmes in the world. Through its Department of Archaeology, QM spearheads several initiatives to preserve and restore Qatar’s historical sites and buildings. QM also initiates and supports Creative Hubs that nurture artistic talent and create opportunities to build a strong and sustainable cultural infrastructure. These include the Fire Station: Artist in Residence, M7 for innovation, fashion and design, and Liwan Design Studios and Labs.

For more information visit https://qm.org.qa

Press contact:

Maria Luisa L. Bernabe

Marketing & Communication

IN-Q Enterprises WLL

mbernabe@qm.org.qa