JEDDAH – In a move to empower the entrepreneurial spirit in Saudi Arabia, GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers entrepreneurs around the world, has launched two educational courses in partnership with Monsha’at Academy, strategically designed to empower emerging entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia.

These courses are designed to help entrepreneurs looking to establish and grow their online businesses, providing essential skills and insights tailored to the evolving digital landscape. By focusing on practical knowledge and applications, these courses offer a distinct advantage, enabling entrepreneurs to effectively launch, manage, and succeed in their online endeavors.

The curriculum includes comprehensive courses such as "Start your business online and create a website" and "Start Selling online and eCommerce." These courses, offered free in support of GoDaddy's mission to empower entrepreneurs globally, cover a range of essential topics for building a robust online presence and a flourishing e-commerce platform. The content spans from the basics of online presence and website development to advanced strategies for e-commerce and customer engagement.

Selina Bieber, Vice President of International Markets at GoDaddy, commented on the courses' success, highlighting their role in entrepreneurial development. She noted the courses' effectiveness in equipping entrepreneurs with essential digital skills, crucial for navigating today's dynamic market landscape. This initiative by GoDaddy underscores their commitment to fostering growth and adaptability among small and medium-sized enterprises, continually supporting their online journey towards innovation and success.

The "Start your business online and create a website" course, available online through Monshaat Academy's e-learning Library, offers a comprehensive and flexible learning experience. This course provides an in-depth understanding of establishing an online presence, covering everything from the basics of digital presence to practical use of GoDaddy's website builder in Arabic. Designed for adaptability, students can progress at their own pace, pausing and resuming as needed. Each of the five lessons culminates in unit exams, which can be attempted up to three times for mastery. The final exam, following the same format, ensures a thorough grasp of the essential skills for effective website planning, design, and engagement.

The "Start Selling online and eCommerce" course is designed to help entrepreneurs navigate the world of e-commerce. It covers various aspects of online selling, from understanding e-commerce business models to creating an e-store with GoDaddy and exploring e-commerce customer service. This course offering is particularly timely, given the Monshaat Q1 2023 report's emphasis on the rising trend of e-commerce in the region, with a notable increase in online business registrations.

These courses are a part of GoDaddy’s broader mission to support the digital transformation goals of Saudi Arabia’s '2030 Vision', contributing to the development of a digitally savvy entrepreneurial community. With SMEs constituting 99.5% of the total businesses in the Kingdom, the impact of these educational initiatives is substantial.

