Imtedaad, Imdaad’s energy management subsidiary, will utilize Talisen's Enterprise Sustainability Platform to enhance the cost-effectiveness and sustainability of its technological solutions

Dubai: Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable Facilities Management (FM) services that enhance the operational efficiencies of physical assets, has entered into a strategic partnership with Talisen Technologies to develop new data-enabled Smart Building solutions that optimize energy consumption and improve occupant comfort for the built environment. Imdaad’s clients and partners will be able to take advantage of this partnership in gaining easy access to a truly integrated facilities management services that offers latest technologies and superior quality of service.

The agreement was signed by Imtedaad, a business unit of Imdaad that focuses on cost-effective and sustainable energy management. As part of the collaboration, Imtedaad will be able to utilize Talisen's Enterprise Sustainability Platform (ESP) to develop and deploy innovative solutions that facilitate superior energy management leveraging IoT and advanced data analytics. The core of the solution offering is a unique value proposition of Command Control Center as a Service (CCaaS). The packaged solutions will encompass various aspects, including energy monitoring and conservation, automated utility bill validation, data-driven fault detection and diagnostics and more.

The partnership with Talisen offers wide-ranging advantages to Imdaad's continuous initiatives in human resource development, technology innovation, revenue growth, operational efficiency, and sustainability. Imdaad’s access to Talisen's expertise and technology framework will empower its workforce through knowledge-sharing and upskilling. The company also stands to gain in terms of better leveraging the potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze energy usage patterns, detect equipment faults, and offer predictive insights for future technological solutions.

Furthermore, the joint efforts of Imdaad and Talisen will help both companies boost their revenues and customer growth in the Middle East. Most significantly, Talisen’s ESP will significantly boost Imdaad’s efforts to strengthen its sustainable operations in the UAE and enable the company to achieve superior operational and process efficiencies.

Commenting on the diverse benefits of the partnership with Talisen Technologies, Mahmood Rasheed, Chief Operating Officer at Imdaad said: “The collaboration between Imtedaad and Talisen Technologies underscores our commitment to advancing innovation and maintaining competitiveness in a rapidly evolving industry. Beyond strengthening our technological capabilities and operational efficiencies, this partnership will be instrumental in solidifying our sustained leadership in the FM industry by consistently introducing innovative, sustainable solutions. The shared objectives of Imdaad and Talisen hold promising opportunities for both organizations, as well as for our respective employees and customers.”

George Brill, Founder and CEO of Talisen Technologies, said: “We are excited about this partnership that helps both organizations create a positive impact in the fight against climate change by using technology. Imdaad will be in a great position to leverage Talisen’s Enterprise Sustainability Platform to build and deploy sustainability solutions across its clients and partners very efficiently. The combination of our technology expertise and Imdaad’s market experience and people skills will allow seamless integration of people, processes and technologies that is important to innovate and scale the delivery of premium facilities management services in the Middle East.”

About Imdaad

Imdaad is a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets. Established in 2007, Imdaad's suite of complete turnkey solutions includes Integrated FM, Hard FM, and Home-Pro, as well as Environmental Services such as solid waste and wastewater management and power rentals. In addition, Imdaad’s intelligent platform for facilities management, Imtedaad, provides real-time insights on the performance and trends of interconnected assets and ecosystems to offer recommendations for predictive maintenance and corrective actions.

Headquartered in Dubai, Imdaad’s regional presence today includes site offices, branches and joint ventures across the UAE, Oman and Egypt. Owing to its personalized business model that is based on providing cost-effective and sustainable services, Imdaad has grown to become the partner of choice for customers in a variety of industries. The company's multi-cultural workforce comprises more than 9,000 skilled employees, representing over 45 nationalities. For more information, please visit www.imdaad.ae.