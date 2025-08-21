Customers can enjoy up to 50% off selected products and 10% cashback as a Blue member on essentials for productivity and personal spaces until September 7.

United Arab Emirates: As the school year begins, IKEA is shifting the spotlight to the unsung heroes of the summer – parents and caregivers. Through its heartwarming “Back-to-Me” campaign, IKEA reimagines the Back-to-School season as a time for parents to refresh their homes, reclaim their spaces, and rediscover their passions, all while supporting their children’s success.

After a summer of balancing responsibilities, making cherished memories, and ensuring the family’s needs were met, parents deserve the opportunity to recharge and focus on their own interests and well-being. While Back-to-School is undoubtedly an important time for children, it’s also a chance for parents to create spaces that inspire balance, creativity and productivity. IKEA is here to help with smart, stylish, and functional solutions that transform homes into organised and uplifting environments for the whole family.

To support this, IKEA is also offering discounts and rewards, making home transformations more accessible. Until September 7, customers can enjoy up to 50% off selected study desks, ergonomic chairs, compact storage solutions, table lamps, and more essentials to help create the perfect workspace or personal sanctuary. Additionally, Blue members can benefit from 10% cashback on selected products.

Carla Klumpenaar, GM of Marketing, Communications, HF & Retail Design, commented: “Back-to-School is a season of new beginnings, for both children and parents. At IKEA, we believe that every family member deserves a space that reflects their needs and aspirations. Through our “Back-to-Me” campaign, we’re empowering parents to reclaim their time, refresh their homes, and rediscover what brings them joy – all while supporting their children’s success. It’s about creating homes that inspire everyone.”

Whether you’re designing a cosy study nook for the kids, creating a relaxing reading corner, setting up a meditation retreat, or carving out a painting spot, IKEA has everything you need to make the most of your home. From arts and crafts supplies and ergonomic chairs to stylish lighting and modern decor items, IKEA’s thoughtfully designed furniture and accessories create inviting spaces for the entire family to enjoy.

Explore IKEA’s Back-to-School solutions in stores across the UAE or online at www.IKEA.ae to refresh your home.

