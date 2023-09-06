

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies with more than 6,000 hotels globally, across 18 distinct brands, is pleased to announce the addition of InterContinental Durrat Al Riyadh Resort & Spa to its portfolio of resorts in KSA, and debuting its first urban luxury resort and spa in Riyadh.

After a 45 million SAR refurbishment, the stunning property is now the first InterContinental Resort in Riyadh, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' luxury & lifestyle collection.

Escape to the first urban oasis of Riyadh

Located at the northern gate of Riyadh, the resort resides on 154,000 sqm of a lush green oasis with a lagoon and exclusive cascades for guests to unwind and relax. The resort offers 162 extensive guestrooms, suites and stately private villas each with a private outdoor swimming pool, six dining outlets and exclusive Club InterContinental privileges and lounge access.

“Durrat al Riyadh’s heritage as a place to escape to has been reimagined with an array of ways to unwind, celebrate and retreat. We look forward to welcome our guests from both near and far to experience the resort and our service,” says General Manager Marc Reissinger. “InterContinental Durrat Al Riyadh Resort & Spa will set the tone for unbounded adventure in the area, marrying deep knowledge of the destination with an understanding of what luxury means to the discerning modern-day traveller.”

Authentic and sophisticated design

Award-winning interior design studio Kristina Zanic Consultants was appointed for the refurbishment of the property, including all rooms, suites, villas, dining venues, and public areas. The new interior scheme creates a vibrant resort ambiance that reflects the oasis-like setting, while also referencing the property’s Arabian architecture and the local heritage in a contemporary way.

The design adds layers of warm tones, natural materials, textured finishes, and organic patterns - creating an inviting desert retreat away from the urban bustle.

Embracing the Eastern wisdom with HARNN Heritage Spa

The resort will be the first to bring the leading Thai prestige brand, HARNN Heritage Spa, to the Middle East. Highlighting the authentic essence of luxury wellness, holistic treatments inspired by oriental wisdom and finest botanicals, this tranquil oasis offers ultimate indulgence with world-class service to rebalance the body and spirit.

Experience-Led Dining

A dining destination in itself, InterContinental Durrat Al Riyadh Resort & Spa offers an eclectic selection of unique and authentic culinary experiences venues:

The Arabian Bistro (Les Palmiers) offers innovative traditional and international flavors crafted with intricacy.

Café Lagoon, a hookah lounge, the perfect place to enjoy a shisha, watch the latest in sports on multiple screens or challenge friends to a game of pool.

Coco's Bar, a pool bar and restaurant, overlooks the infinity pool and a glorious view of the plush green park.

Oasis is enveloped by an open terrace overlooking the infinity edge pool and offers a concept cafe with a deli set-up with delicious sandwiches, salads, desserts and juices for dining and takeaway.

Later this year the resort will introduce a fine dining Asian restaurant as well as Fumé, a boutique cigar lounge.

Destination Celebrations

With a range of unique spaces and idyllic backdrops, InterContinental Durrat Al Riyadh Resort & Spa is the perfect choice for events of varying natures – from al fresco birthday parties and outdoor cinema screenings to wedding ceremonies and immersive pop-ups.

The resort offers an extensive range of recreational facilities including indoor & outdoor pools, two padel courts, Grand Durrat hall ballroom, eight meeting rooms, and stunning lush green outdoor spaces, perfect for soirees, corporate meetings and exhibitions.

Younger guests can enjoy Planet Trekkers – our signature club with games, activities, soft play, indoor and outdoor spaces where children and teens can enhance their view on the world with an InterContinental touch.

Our Concierges offer a wealth of knowledge about unique treasures, places to go, off the beaten path itineraries and how to best explore them, curating individual experiences for every guest.

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is the world-renowned pioneer of luxury travel, best loved for creating bespoke luxury experiences and once-in-a-lifetime moments.

For bookings or further information, please call +966 114118800 or email reservations.icdurrat@ihg.com