Accompanied by six subsidiaries, the IHC delegation at WEF in Davos aims to drive leading conversations around transformational, future-ready solutions, creating value across sectors.

The IHC House at Davos serves as a hub for fostering multilateral collaboration and uniting efforts to address global challenges.

Davos, Switzerland: IHC, the global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, is actively participating in the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland with a delegation of 6 of its leading portfolio companies. Accompanied by the Group CEOs of 2PointZero, Multiply Group, Modon Holding, PureHealth, Sirius International Holding, and Grupo Nutresa, IHC and its leadership are contributing to critical global discussions under this year’s theme, "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age".

The annual WEF gathering provides a vital platform for leaders across business, government, and civil society to address the world’s most pressing challenges. IHC’s presence reflects its commitment to fostering impactful partnerships and advancing solutions in innovation, sustainability, and value creation.

A highlight of IHC’s participation is the dedicated “IHC House @ Davos” on Promenade 72, a hub for high-level engagements and collaborative dialogues with global stakeholders across all industries. This platform underscores IHC’s forward-thinking approach to responsible and innovative investments. By leveraging its unique portfolio of companies, the delegation is focused on addressing pressing global challenges and identifying transformative opportunities for progress.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said: "Our presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos allows us to engage directly with global leaders, align on shared priorities, and amplify our role in constructing our portfolio and shaping a more sustainable and resilient future. Our investments are not just about growth—they are about creating value that benefits communities and drives global progress. This approach is embodied in our Dynamic Value Networks, which connect assets across sectors to maximize synergies, prioritize stakeholder benefits, and foster impactful, sustainable partnerships.’’

IHC is redefining global investment leadership by building Dynamic Value Networks—ecosystems that leverage the IHC mindset and sustainable practices to address challenges across industries, from healthcare and technology to space exploration and food security. By combining its global expertise with localized impact, IHC is charting a path for transformative change that bridges gaps between economies and communities.

Shaista Asif, Group CEO of PureHealth, remarked: "Davos is a unique platform where the world’s most pressing challenges are addressed collaboratively. Our presence here underscores the importance of redefining healthcare to enhance longevity and quality of life. By driving conversations on innovation and sustainability, we aim to contribute meaningfully to shaping a healthier and more resilient global future."

Samia Bouazza, Group CEO and Managing Director of Multiply Group, added: “Being in Davos alongside IHC has provided us with valuable exposure to global groups operating in the consumer discretionary sectors. We've witnessed exponential interest from these companies in joining the UAE's growth story. As we look ahead to 2025, we are actively exploring acquisition opportunities to expand our global portfolio, aligning with mega trends transitioning our world.”

“Our delegation brings expertise and actionable insights to Davos, tackling issues that matter not just to the corporate world but to humanity at large,” Shueb added. “We’re not just participating in conversations—we’re leading them, and our portfolio companies reflect that commitment.”

The IHC Delegation is composed of Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC; Peter Abraam, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer of IHC; H.E. Mariam Almheiri, Group CEO of 2PointZero; Samia Bouazza, Group CEO and Managing Director of Multiply Group; Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding; Shaista Asif, Group CEO of PureHealth; Carlos Ignacio Gallego Palacio, CEO of Grupo Nutresa; Ajay Bhatia, Group CEO of Sirius International Holding; Ali Alrashdi, CEO of International Resources Holding; Hamdullah Mohib, CEO of Marlan Space; along with other members of the IHC Group leadership team.

IHC’s participation in the WEF 2025 underscores its strategic vision of turning investment into an engine for long-term progress.

IHC House at Davos Highlights:

Welcome Reception with global leaders from the Investment and Financial Services sectors, UAE Ministers and public figures, and the IHC delegation

Innovating Cancer Care: Bridging Local Solutions – hosted by Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Burjeel Holdings

In Conversation Fireside Chat with Robert F. Smith, Vista Equity Partners, and H.E. Mariam Almheiri, 2PointZero

Engagements with the senior leadership of Blackstone, BNY, Barclays, Cargill, Vista Equity Partners, ServiceNow, European Space Agency, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Temasek, General Atlantic

Shaping the Future of Space Technology Panel Session – presented by Hamdullah Mohib, Marlan Space

Exclusive Session for Growth Leaders – hosted by Peter Abraam, IHC and Chris Wearing, Teneo

Power Our Planet Dinner (COP30 Dinner) – hosted by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Global Citizen and IHC

Through these events, IHC aims to drive forward critical discussions and collaborations, setting the stage for sustainable innovation and impactful global partnerships.

About International Holding Company (IHC):

Established in 1998, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 892 billion (USD 243 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,000 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.