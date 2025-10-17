Dubai, UAE – IGEL, the leader in secure endpoint delivery, adaptive secure desktop solutions, and provider of the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform™ for now and next, and Four Dimensions, a trusted provider of enterprise IT transformation, today announced a formal partnership at GITEX Global 2025. The milestone was marked this week at IGEL’s stand, Booth 9A – Hall 8, drawing significant interest from technology leaders across the region.

Strategic Impact for Partners and Customers

Through the alliance between IGEL and Four Dimensions, mutual partners and customers benefit from access to:

IGEL’s Secure Endpoint OS: IGEL is a transformative secure endpoint OS platform designed for SaaS, DaaS, VDI, and secure browser environments. The IGEL Preventative Security Model™, central to IGEL’s approach, removes attack surfaces and enforces Zero Trust principles through the IGEL Preventative Security Architecture™; an immutable, modular design with no local data.

Enhanced Business Continuity: The IGEL Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery (BC&DR) solution features IGEL Dual Boot™ capability, enabling every endpoint to become its own high-availability recovery plan, dramatically reducing downtime and risk.

Unified Endpoint Management: The IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) facilitates the deployment and administration of secure, cloud-based digital workspaces, offering enhanced flexibility of choice, improved security, and efficiency, all while lowering total cost of ownership (TCO).

Localized Expertise: Four Dimensions provides tailored, high-touch support for every step, from consultation to deployment.

“Partnering with Four Dimensions at GITEX signals our shared commitment to secure endpoint innovation and digital transformation across the Middle East,” said Mak Chehayeb, Sales Manager MEA. “Together, we’re setting a new standard for endpoint management and cloud-ready workspace security.”

Four Dimensions Managing Director Ashraf Ziad added, “With IGEL, our customers can confidently embrace the hybrid workplace, leveraging technology that’s built for both security and operational agility.”

About IGEL

IGEL, is the leader in secure endpoint delivery, adaptive secure desktop solutions, and provider of the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform™ for now and next. It enables hybrid work, accelerates cloud adoption, and enforces Zero Trust across IT and OT environments, while delivering high performance with less complexity, cost, and risk.

The IGEL Preventative Security Model™, central to IGEL’s approach, removes attack surfaces and enforces Zero Trust principles through the IGEL Preventative Security Architecture™ — an immutable, modular design with no local data. Safeguarded by the Trusted Application Platform and supported by built-in Business Continuity, IGEL delivers operational resilience. Through the IGEL Adaptive Secure Desktop™, organizations gain role-based workspace delivery tailored to user needs while maintaining failsafe security.

By extending device lifecycles and minimizing the software footprint, IGEL delivers significant TCO savings and advances sustainability. Founded in 2001 in Bremen, Germany, IGEL operates globally with U.S. offices and a 100+ partner IGEL Ready ecosystem in over 50 countries.

About Four Dimensions

Four Dimensions is a leading regional distributor across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. We specialize in bringing innovative IT solutions to enterprises and government organizations through our strong partner ecosystem.