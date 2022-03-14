Dubai, UAE – IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that it has been positioned in the Leaders Category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Field Service Management Solutions for Utilities 2022 Vendor Assessment. (January 2022, IDC #US47455521e)

This IDC MarketScape provides electric, gas, and water utilities with critical information in assessing field service management (FSM) solutions. Utilities can use this study to get insight into FSM vendors as well as their capabilities and strategies in their future road maps.

IFS was recognized for offering a single configurable enterprise solution serving needs of utility clients in the FSM space, offering not only core functions (i.e., scheduling, optimization, dispatch, mobility), but also bringing in a comprehensive range of ancillary applications such as automated vehicle location (AVL), automated worker location (AWL), and mobile GIS.

The IDC MarketScape report noted that the acquisition of Clevest, the leading provider of mobile workforce management and advanced network deployment solutions in the utilities vertical in November 2020 has strengthened IFS's position in the FSM space. The IDC MarketScape highlighted that IFS now has access to Clevest's domain expertise, utility-specific functional capabilities, and significant client base. Leveraging the combined resources and capabilities, IFS is also driving service experience for its extended client base.

Thanks to the integration of Clevest, IFS' offering now combines an industry-agnostic FSM solution (IFS FSM) and an industry-specific MWM solution in a single solution deployable on-premises or in the cloud. This is designed to support all types of field work for utility field workers, deployment vendors, and third-party contractors across a wide range of domain-specific functions, from outage operations to smart grid and meter services and asset inspections. Including Clevest's customers, IFS currently has more than 570 live FSM implementations in the utilities industry.

IFS spends over 11% of its revenues on R&D specific to FSM product and service innovation. Some of its long-term strategic initiatives include a critical event management solution to manage unplanned outage events, field video streaming capabilities for roll calls, safety briefings and knowledge management, and voice support for the mobile app.

The IDC MarketScape highlighted IFS’ comprehensive set of partners in the utilities sector, which include Accenture, Capgemini, TCS, Deloitte, EY, Microsoft, ITLogica, TomTom, Esri, and Zebra.

“Field service is a cornerstone of many organizations," said Carol Johnston, Vice President of Energy, Utilities and Resources at IFS. “Utilities as well; especially as the industry experiences a major transformation in the nature of the grid and the relationship between the operator and consumer. It’s an honor to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in Worldwide Field Service Management Solutions, with our combined enterprise strengths in EAM, FSM and MWM for utilities.” Johnston continued, “Success in this industry and category doesn’t happen overnight. It takes a lot of focus and hard work and I’d like to acknowledge the contributions of our solution teams, as well as the collaboration with our customers and partners who shared their expertise and knowledge with us to make this achievement possible.” She summarized: “IFS creates value by delivering a more connected enterprise, breaking down data silos and enabling actionable insights to improve daily operations and emergency responses”.



Learn more about how IFS supports service companies: https://www.ifs.com/solutions/service-management/

About IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About IFS

