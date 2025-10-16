DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- On October 14, leading AI company iFLYTEK unveiled a lineup of new AI innovations at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, including the iFLYTEK AINOTE 2, the world’s thinnest E-ink tablet. Bringing together innovation and imagination, iFLYTEK aims to expand smart possibilities and drive practical AI adoption across the Middle East.

The launch opened with iFLYTEK’s AI virtual host Aliya, setting the tone for innovation and connection. Following by Vice President Vincent Zhan's speech, reaffirmed iFLYTEK’s long-term commitment to the Middle East’s digital transformation through localised innovation and intelligent solutions.

From individuals to smart cities, iFLYTEK presented a complete lineup of AI-powered solutions that bring intelligence accessible in every aspect of life:

The AINOTE 2 made its global debut, with VP of Guinness World Records Mena & Türkiye Talal Omar presenting its official certification, redefining multilingual note-taking through advanced speech and translation intelligence;

The AI Translation Earbuds, also debuting globally, deliver real-time, high-fidelity translation between Arabic, English and Chinese, bridging communication across cultures.

For enterprises, iFLYTEK showcased the Spark WallEX, which transforms physical spaces into interactive digital environments, and the All-in-One AI Solution, an on-premise large model platform built for high-security sectors including government and finance.

Rooted in the region, iFLYTEK continues to expand its Middle East footprint with local teams and collaborations, bringing proven AI capabilities to serve real market needs. Its localized strategy is driving results - the AINOTE series quickly rose to No.2 in regional e-ink sales, while Spark WallEX powers smart projects across Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and beyond.

Under “AI Connecting Ideas”, iFLYTEK advances its user-centered vision by integrating AI into every scenario, from voice and translation to smart spaces and enterprise solutions, transforming innovation into real productivity and shaping a smarter, more inclusive world.

Company: iFLYTEK

Founded in 1999, iFLYTEK is a leading AI company specialising in intelligent speech, natural language processing and computer vision.

As a key AI player, iFLYTEK established China's only National Key Laboratory of Cognitive Intelligence and the National Engineering Research Center for Speech and Language Information Processing, and contributed to 200+ standards in human-computer interaction and AI quality.