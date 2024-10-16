Dubai, United Arab Emirates – iFLYTEK, a leading player in artificial intelligence and voice technology, made a bold statement at GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai by unveiling its global AI strategy and showcasing an impressive lineup of new products. iFLYTEK held an event under the theme 'The Road to AI Future' that emphasized the company’s commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance everyday life, with a particular focus on the Middle East—a region that plays a pivotal role in the company’s global expansion.

The event saw the launch of three flagship products, each representing iFLYTEK’s mission to make AI-driven technologies more accessible and user-friendly. Leading the lineup was the Smart Space solution, which enables users to control home systems like lighting, air conditioning, and security through voice commands. Supporting more than 16 languages, it caters to the multilingual population of the Middle East, where such automation is becoming increasingly popular. The Smart Space solution caters to the rapidly growing real estate sector, helping to enhance property value.

In addition, iFLYTEK introduced the iFLYTRANS, an innovative tool offering real-time translation in nine languages, making it ideal for businesses, conferences, and events in the Middle East’s diverse cultural landscape. Alongside this, iFLYTEK also launched the Smart Translator, specifically designed for personal use, catering to individuals’ everyday communication needs.

One of the event’s key announcements was the opening of iFLYTEK’s Dubai office, a strategic move that highlights the company’s long-term commitment to the region. The Dubai office will serve as a hub for fostering partnerships, particularly in the real estate sector, where demand for smart home technologies is growing. iFLYTEK aims to integrate its AI solutions into fully furnished properties, providing energy-efficient and convenient homes that align with modern lifestyle needs.

At the event, iFLYTEK also held a signing ceremony to initiate collaborations with local companies. Serving as iFLYTEK's strategic partner in Saudi Arabia, AAAQ is committed to ensuring that the most advanced AI and language technologies are accessible and tailored to meet the specific needs of the local market. Meanwhile, ACCELINK ELECTRONICS TRADING L.L.C. acts as iFLYTEK’s primary distributor in the UAE, managing the sales of iFLYTEK’s smart hardware products. Additionally, in collaboration with SL INTELLISYS GLOBAL LTD, iFLYTEK has established demonstration rooms featuring iFLYTRANS and iFLYTEK's Smart Space, effectively promoting the sales of related products in the local market. These collaborations reflect iFLYTEK’s broader strategy to strengthen its foothold in the Middle East and bring innovative AI solutions to the region.

iFLYTEK’s presence at GITEX Global 2024 goes beyond product launches; it signals the company’s ambition to integrate AI technologies into everyday life and solidify its status as a global leader in AI solutions. As iFLYTEK expands its global footprint, its focus on the Middle East sets the stage for a lasting impact in the region, shaping the future of smart living and intelligent business solutions both locally and globally.

