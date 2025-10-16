DUBAI - IDeaS, a SAS company and the world’s leading provider of hospitality revenue management software and services, has signed an exclusive service agreement with Red Sea Global Hospitality for the implementation of IDeaS’ G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) and Optix, a revenue intelligence and performance analysis platform, across multiple luxury properties in Saudi Arabia.

Red Sea Global Hospitality is a subsidiary of Red Sea Global, one of the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) companies, and operates hospitality assets in line with the principles of sustainability and the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.

As part of a bigger rollout, Red Sea Global Hospitality’s first two Saudi Arabian luxury resorts to implement IDeaS G3 RMS are Shebara Resort on Sheybarah Island in the Red Sea, Tabuk, and Desert Rock Resort located inland from the Red Sea coast.

Shebara Resort is an eco-luxury development of 73 exclusive beachfront villas and stainless-steel over-water orbs in futuristic design and sustainable architecture. Desert Rock Resort features 64 secluded suites and villas, set within 30,000 square meters of ancient mountains and desert, offering unmatched privacy and connection to the land. Additionally, a third property, Turtle Bay Hotel, the first Saudi hospitality entity to achieve the prestigious Green Key certification and Mostadam Diamond Certification, is soon to follow.

The implementation of IDeaS G3 RMS will empower Red Sea Global Hospitality resorts team to elevate their revenue strategy through industry-leading automation, precision pricing and inventory management capabilities. By leveraging advanced forecasting and dynamic revenue optimization capabilities, the resorts will be well-positioned to outperform international luxury competitors in a fierce, fast-changing market.

In addition, Optix—IDeaS’ powerful multi-property reporting and intelligence module—will equip Red Sea Global Hospitality corporate revenue team with real-time visibility across the portfolio, enabling faster, data-driven decisions and the early identification of emerging trends that drive long-term profitability and growth.

Yazan Sabbagh, Director – Hospitality Revenue Operations, Red Sea Global Hospitality said: “Technology is a key pillar at Red Sea Global Hospitality as we strive to uphold exceptional standards across our portfolio. We selected IDeaS G3 RMS to optimize the revenue performance of our distinctive villa inventory and properties. As a data-driven organization, we depend on precise and timely insights at multiple levels of granularity to drive informed decision-making, and with both IDeaS G3 RMS and Optix, we are empowered to achieve this with speed and accuracy.”

Ibrahim Saba, Principal Sales Director - Europe, Middle East & Africa at IDeaS commented: “We are extremely proud to have been chosen by Red Sea Global as their enterprise-wide RMS partner of choice. Our selection was grounded in our ability to deliver accurate demand forecasting, support scalable, multi-property operations, and ensure seamless integration with existing systems. We’re looking forward to contributing to Red Sea Global’s ambitious vision and growth goals in the Kingdom.”

About Red Sea Global Hospitality

Red Sea Global Hospitality (RSGH) is the dedicated hospitality division of Red Sea Global (RSG). Established in 2024, Red Sea Global Hospitality (RSGH) aims to reinforce RSG’s objective of redefining travel and hospitality by managing a carefully selected group of resorts that showcase the natural beauty and cultural richness of Saudi Arabia. This includes Desert Rock, a one-of-a-kind resort built into the mountains; Shebara Resort, the Kingdom’s premier island sanctuary powered by solar energy; and Thuwal Private Retreat, the only private island off the coast of Jeddah available as a full-service exclusive-use destination. and Turtle Bay Hotel – the first Saudi hospitality property to achieve both the prestigious Green Key certification and the Mostadam Diamond rating.

Red Sea Global Hospitality is committed to supporting local suppliers and celebrating Saudi culture, while continuously exploring innovative ways to elevate the guest experience. With a focus on inclusivity and personalization, RSGH creates thoughtful, memorable stays shaped by diverse perspectives and a genuine passion for hospitality.

With a growing portfolio of ultra-luxury and premium resorts, Red Sea Global Hospitality continues to expand and elevate its distinctive offerings. from vibrant entertainment and captivating dining to world-class hospitality and serene spa escapes.

About IDeaS

IDeaS, a SAS company, powers profitable hospitality. As the global leader in revenue management, IDeaS supports a diverse range of hospitality, including independent hotels, resorts, global hotel chains, cruise lines, and parking brands. IDeaS’ AI-driven solutions go beyond forecasting and pricing to optimize revenue, boost profitability, and improve efficiency, helping hospitality organizations build fully connected commercial strategies. With more than 30,000 installations globally, IDeaS continues to innovate and set the standard for growth, performance, and value in the next era of hospitality.

