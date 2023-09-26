iCubesWire, a global Audience Ad Tech Platform with full-fledged Content Production and Influencer Marketing capabilities, has secured the influencer marketing mandate for Dabur, one of the world's leading FMCG brands.

In the fast-paced markets of the Middle East, Influencer Marketing is growing rapidly, matching the region's estimated market value of $1.3 billion. Dabur, a prominent Indian brand, has been broadening its product portfolio, focusing intensively on its operations in the Middle East. Dabur offers a wide range of products in the Middle East, including Oral Care, Hair Care, Skin Care, and more, reflecting its adaptability to the regional market demands.

Under this mandate, iCubesWire will craft specialized content and spearhead strategic influencer marketing campaigns, focusing specifically on the MENA region and other emerging markets by leveraging its unique network of influencers. The influencer marketing campaigns for Dabur will concentrate on hair care and skin care categories.

Commenting on this partnership, Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, said, "We are truly honored to collaborate with an esteemed brand like Dabur. In an age where brand narratives can often get lost amidst digital noise, we aim to harness the trust Dabur has built over a century and amplify it using our cutting-edge influencer and content production strategies. As we move forward, we are committed to delivering campaigns that resonate and create lasting impressions in the targeted markets."

Pravin Kumar, Head of Digital & e-commerce at Dabur, said, "At Dabur, we have always been at the forefront of innovation and consumer engagement. Partnering with iCubesWire ensures that we extend this ethos into the realm of influencer marketing. We are hopeful and confident that this collaboration will not only help us penetrate deeper into our target markets but also build authentic and enduring relationships with our consumers. Our primary objective remains to craft genuine narratives around our products and foster trust."