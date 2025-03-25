Dubai, UAE – ICM.com, a leading global multi-asset brokerage firm, proudly announces that it has been awarded the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) license, reinforcing its commitment to providing secure, transparent, and world-class services in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



This milestone comes at a time when Dubai is cementing its status as the financial powerhouse of the Middle East, attracting global investors, fintech pioneers, and top-tier financial institutions. With its business-friendly ecosystem, cutting-edge infrastructure, and progressive regulations, Dubai has become a preferred destination for traders and investors looking for a secure and dynamic market.



ICM.com: A Fully Regulated Broker in the UAE’s Thriving Financial Hub



After obtaining the FSRA ADGM license few years back, the SCA license is a testament to ICM.com’s unwavering commitment to regulatory excellence, financial transparency, and investor protection. As an SCA-regulated broker, ICM MENA, a subsidiary of ICM.com is now authorised to provide promotion and introductory services across the UAE, and under one of the most respected financial regulatory bodies in the region.



"We are thrilled to receive the SCA license, a significant milestone in our global expansion strategy. Dubai’s financial ecosystem is one of the most attractive in the world, and this regulatory approval allows us to reach out to the vast clients within the UAE backed by full compliance with UAE regulations," said Shoaib Abedi, CEO of ICM.com.



Dubai: The Middle East’s Financial Powerhouse



Home to leading financial institutions, high-net-worth investors, and global fintech innovation, Dubai has solidified its reputation as the “Wall Street of the Middle East”. The city’s progressive approach to financial regulations, combined with tax advantages and its world-renowned lifestyle, has made it a prime location for traders, hedge funds, and institutional investors.



ICM.com’s SCA license approval aligns perfectly with Dubai’s vision of becoming a global leader in financial services, providing traders with access to safe, regulated, and cutting-edge trading solutions.

About ICM

Founded in 2009, ICM.com is a globally recognised, multi-regulated forex and CFD broker serving traders worldwide. With licenses from top-tier regulators including FCA (UK), FSRA ADGM (UAE), FSC (Mauritius), FSA (Seychelles) and now SCA (UAE), ICM.com is at the forefront of secure, transparent, and innovative trading solutions.