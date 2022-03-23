Ibtikar, a UAE-based Educational Technology company, in cooperation with United Educational Publishing (UEP), a UAE-based Educational Press, has announced that 1,000+ Arabic stories on their reading platform, Al Diwan powered by Akadimi, is now available for access without log-in during the UAE Month of Reading this month.

By enabling open access to their Al Diwan digital reading platform for the first time, Ibtikar aims to encourage Arabic reading and re-ignite the passion for lifelong learning among public and private school students and UAE readers as a whole.

As a subsidiary of Yas Holding’s education division, Nebras Education Holding, Ibtikar’s initiative is aligned with its Group’s mission to invest in opportunities in the education sector, which make a valuable contribution to the economic development of the country.

This initiative is also aligned with the UAE’s national strategic vision for reading to be "a way of life in the UAE by 2026", creating accessible and engaging opportunities to motivate the community to develop a reading habit and drive the growth narrative of the UAE.

Al Diwan powered by Akadimi is one of Ibtikar’s many progressive solutions in response to the evolution of EdTech. A comprehensive digital library that houses 6,000+ books in 4 languages, it supports major book formats such as PDF and EPUB3, all of which can be accessed online or downloaded for offline reading, and read on all electronic devices.

Al Diwan is innovatively designed using digital reading technologies with a focus on education for the purpose of increasing efficiency and engagement in learning. It uses videos, interactive images, and widgets to engage and support student participation.

Al Diwan is accessibility-ready, combining unlimited 24/7 access to books with the flexibility of self-paced learning to provide an alternative learning experience. Its fully customisable features also make it an ideal reading solution for people of determination.

Readers may access the Al Diwan powered digital reading platform at https://reader.uepuae.ae/ during the month of March.

-Ends-

About Yas Holding

Yas Holding is a renowned UAE-headquartered investment company with a multi-industry business portfolio with 7,500 employees and more than 60 operating subsidiaries. The Group is in growth mode with expanding business interests in agriculture, food, healthcare, education, aviation, real estate, FMCG, technology, and services. Yas Holding’s diverse companies operate throughout the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

For more information, please visit: www.yasholding.ae.

About Nebras Education Holding (NEH)

Nebras Education Holding, an education-technology division of Yas Holding, specialises in innovative, technology-based education solutions, products and services that deliver excellence within modern and diverse learning environments. NEH and its subsidiaries, Ibtikar, Second Step, ITWORX and 3Dimentions, integrate technology to inspire and engage. NEH’s solutions are fully customised and integrated to meet the needs of educators, students, parents and regulators. NEH solutions are deployed to over 2,000 education establishments, serving +1 Million Students, more than + 200,000 Teachers and over 81,000 school staff.

About Ibtikar

Ibtikar Edu Tech Solutions is a UAE-based consultancy specialising in innovative design and technology solutions and services. Catering to both private and government education sectors, Ibtikar partners with educators to develop products, services and solutions tailored to their specific educational needs, subject or learning goals. Through their unique end to end service, Ibtikar ideates, designs and delivers educational tools and Design & Technology kits, with support and training as required, that ensure the successful outcomes and rich learning experiences for student across the region.

About United Educational Publishing

United Educational Publishing is a United Printing and Publishing Company owned by ADQ Holding Company and offers many integrated services in the fields of educational publishing. Founded in 2019, United Educational Publishing aims to provide the most innovative educational products and solutions to private and public educational institutions in the UAE. It also provides consultancy services that actively contribute to the development of the educational system and bring it to global competitive levels. UEP has built a broad database of education and school data that is the largest and most accurate in the industry at the state level.