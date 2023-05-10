Ibri Industrial City project by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” is advancing and has made significant progress, with the infrastructure completion rate in Phase One now exceeding 80%. The infrastructure project aims at developing around 3 million sqm, which incorporates road works; water, sewage, rainwater drainage and telecom networks; and surveillance systems. Besides, sustainable alternative energy has been used in 303 solar-powered streetlights. The project has also completed road paving works, and work is underway to complete the remaining services to make them fully available to investors in Ibri Industrial City.

Eng. Nasser Al Mabsali, Director General of Ibri Industrial City, said that the industrial city is currently home to 28 projects on a total area of 270,000 sqm, with a total investment volume exceeding RO 9.7 million. These projects’ activities vary between construction materials, oil and gas services, food industries, manufacturing industries, as well as warehousing, and service and commercial activities. Some of these localised factories have already commenced production, while others will enter the production and implementation phase in the coming period.

Al Mabsali pointed out that Ibri Industrial City project has contributed to providing opportunities for small and medium enterprises, and job opportunities during 2023. “As new projects and factories begin operations within the industrial city, the number of opportunities available is on the rise,” he added.

Al Mabsali also noted that investors have shown keen interest in taking advantage of Madayn’s incentives, which have been instrumental in attracting diverse types of investments, including a two-year rental exemption for investors followed by a 50% exemption for the subsequent three years.

It is worthwhile to mention that Madayn has signed an agreement to establish an integrated station spanning 40,000 sqm, which will be implemented in phases and will include a fuel station, a rest area, and a facility that provides services to trucks and cars. The project will serve investors in Ibri Industrial City as well as travellers on the road leading to Saudi Arabia.