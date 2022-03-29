Dubai, UAE:– The UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IBM to further develop its network of Industry 4.0 champions interested in collaborating to support digital transformation in the country’s industrial sector.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Omar Suwaini Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT, and Saad Toma, General Manager IBM Middle East and Africa, on the sidelines of the eighth edition of the World Government Summit in Dubai. The MoU signing ceremony was also attended by H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry & Advanced Technology, and H.E. Sara Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, and Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO.

The Champions 4.0 Network sees leading local and international companies unite to share best-practice in the deployment of 4IR technologies across the UAE’s industrial sector through a variety of interactions, including demonstrations, proof-of-concept (PoC), training workshops, digitization subsidies, and apprenticeships.

The Champions 4.0 Network will ultimately support the creation of 100 “lighthouses" by 2031, while also cultivating the optimum business environment to establish and attract 500 tech companies by the end of the same year. These anchor companies will help drive productivity, innovation, and efficiency in their respective sectors.

H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry & Advanced Technology, commented: “The UAE’s industrial sector is making a significant contribution to the rapid economic development of the UAE. We are committed to accelerating this contribution through the adoption and integration of advanced technologies into the daily operations of our industrial companies. The expertise of technology partners like IBM is essential in demonstrating the transformational power of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions in an already thriving segment.”

“The flagship Champions 4.0 Network is showcasing to UAE businesses of all sizes the power and potential of technologies like artificial intelligence, big data, additive manufacturing, blockchain and robots, and how they can strengthen core industries, develop domestic production capacity, enhance product quality and build new capabilities to meet the needs of the future.

“Partnerships with the public- and private sector, as well as with leading academic institutions, are a vital to the ministry’s goals of elevating the capabilities of our industrial companies. Interactions with a global company such as IBM, one of the world’s leading technology and consulting companies, is of inestimable value for the long-term, sustainable success of the sector, ensuring its global competitiveness and helping to consolidate the UAE as a hub for industry, advanced technology and innovation.”

H.E. Sara Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, said: “From the beginning, UAE Industry 4.0 has been designed to build on our existing strengths while leveraging partnerships from across sectors and industries to unlock the potential of the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

"Onboarding a global technology pioneer like IBM to our network demonstrates the continued success of our partner-based approach and further boosts the 4IR capabilities that will be critical to the sustainable socio-economic development of our country.

"UAE Industry 4.0 is designed based on a partnership approach to support manufacturing SME’s in their Industry 4.0 transformation journey by creating initiatives that raise awareness, encourage knowledge sharing and information, boost talent and skillset development and, importantly, offer incentives and access to financing through relevant entities.”

Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO, commented: "The UAE is already a leader when it comes to embracing the power of new technologies. At a time when digital innovation is reshaping every industry and profession, we are excited to help bring to life the UAE’s vision of taking the most advanced technologies available and deploying them across the country’s industrial sector. By joining the network of 4.0 champions, IBM can bring forward its cutting-edge capabilities and industry expertise, which will help boost the UAE’s digital transformation, economic growth, and sustainability efforts.”

A recent IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) survey found that 56% of manufacturers report they are currently implementing AI-driven robotics – machines that act on internal and external data from IoT and other devices to both learn and make autonomous decisions. And 83% agree that intelligent automation will help their organization meet strategic challenges and improve business results. There is currently a spotlight on organizations around the world when it comes to factory productivity, which represents a great opportunity to strengthen core industries, develop domestic production capacity, enhance product quality, and build new capabilities to meet the needs of the future.

Launched as part of Projects of the 50 last year, "UAE Industry 4.0" is designed to accelerate the integration of 4IR solutions and applications across the UAE’s industrial sector, enhancing the UAE’s overall industrial competitiveness, driving down costs, increasing productivity and efficiency, enhancing quality, improving safety and creating new jobs.

As a key pillar of the UAE’s National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, which aims to transform the industrial sector into a long-term engine of economic growth. UAE Industry 4.0 aims to increase industrial productivity by 30 percent and add AED25 billion to the national GDP.

