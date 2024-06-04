Dubai, UAE: - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Star Alliance have agreed to enhance their long-standing relationship in the field of travel compliance solutions, with the Alliance adopting Timatic AutoCheck, the next generation travel documentation and verification system which supports contactless travel for its 26 member airlines.

Timatic AutoCheck offers a streamlined and interactive experience enabling travelers, airlines and travel professionals to easily access accurate and clearly worded immigration information. The entire document checking process has been automated with tailored instructions for each passenger.

With passenger traffic set to double by 2040, optimizing and enhancing airport processes will need to continue. Verifying passengers’ travel documentation is one of the more time-consuming tasks which will benefit from further automation. Timatic AutoCheck will play an essential role in supporting the transition towards contactless travel. Star Alliance expects to have the travel documents of over 340 million travelers checked via Timatic AutoCheck on an annual basis.

"Star Alliance is dedicated to enhancing the customer experience. We are delighted to partner with IATA for the Timatic AutoCheck platform, which we believe will not only boost operational efficiency for our member airlines but also significantly improve the customers' airport experience. As travelers increasingly prioritize seamless journeys with minimum hassle, our adoption of the Timatic platform is a significant step in the right direction”, said Theo Panagiotoulias, CEO, Star Alliance.

“Timatic AutoCheck represents a further milestone in the pursuit of efficiency and convenience within the travel industry. By effortlessly navigating travel regulations, passengers can embark on their journeys with confidence and peace of mind. We are delighted that Star Alliance has chosen to continue our long-standing partnership and keep entrusting IATA Timatic as the source and tool for document compliance check”, said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

IATA’s most recent Global Passenger Survey (GPS) revealed that complex visa requirements deter travelers who want a convenient, digital online visa process. Moreover, many are willing to share their travel document information for faster airport immigration procedures.

36% of travelers said they have been discouraged from traveling to a particular destination because of the immigration requirements. Process complexity was highlighted as the main deterrent by 49% of travelers, 19% cited costs and 8% privacy concerns.

Where visas are required, 66% of travelers want to obtain a visa online prior to travel, 20% prefer to go to the consulate or embassy and 14% at the airport.

87% of travelers indicated they would share their immigration information to speed up the airport arrival process, representing an increase from the 83% reported in 2022.

“Taking advantage of travelers’ willingness to use online processes and share information in advance, Timatic AutoCheck enables airlines, ground handlers, departure control systems and travel agents a customer-friendly online solution, through which travelers can check that they comply with all immigration requirements before setting off to the airport,” said Walsh.

IATA (International Air Transport Association) represents some 330 airlines comprising over 80% of global air traffic.

You can follow us at twitter.com/iata for announcements, policy positions, and other useful industry information.

Fly Net Zero.

Timatic has been providing users with reliable and real-time information on the required documentation for international travel since its inception in the 1960s. For this, IATA relies on a variety of sources, including governments, airlines, or airports. The accuracy of this data is key to ensuring that the correct information is provided to airlines and passengers alike. Annually, more than a billion passenger document checks are performed through Timatic.