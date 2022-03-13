The recognition is given by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP), which is a global, standard-setting organization and advocate for the outsourcing profession based in the US. Its annual Global Outsourcing 100 list is one of the most prominent acknowledgments that recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors.

RAYA CX being selected amongst the best outsourcing providers in the world for the second year in a row further validates its commitment to excellent customer care and its path towards digital transformation. RAYA CX was previously known as Raya Contact Center, but as part of its digital transformation and to reflect the company’s expanded digital offering, it initiated a brand revamp and changed its name to RAYA Customer Experience (RAYA CX).

Companies that make the Global Outsourcing 100 list are judged based on 4 main categories, which are customer references, awards and certifications, programs for innovation, and corporate social responsibility (CSR). RAYA CX had received numerous client praise and high CSS across all industries. It was also recognized with awards, and certifications including the COPC certificate, CCW awards, and GCX awards. It launched innovative programs such as an employee mobile app and chatbot capabilities. As well as led several CSR initiatives such as environmental, community development, and social impact sourcing in underserved Hurghada to name a few.

"A big thank you and congratulations to the companies named to the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100® for rising to the occasion in a particularly challenging year”, said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "Your tenacity, grit, and leadership were critical to ensuring our industry came out the other side of the global pandemic and we’re pleased to recognize you for your quality and performance excellence.”

The judging is based on a rigorous scoring process that involves an impartial examination by an independent panel of IAOP customer members who have substantial experience selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

The 2022 judges panel is led by IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill and included Daniel Beimborn, Professor, Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, Teresa Harris, COP, Global Supplier Relationship Manager, GE, Mary D. Lewis, COP, Sourcing Manager II, Supply Chain Management, T-Mobile, Heiko Gewald, Professor, Neu-Ulm University of Applied Sciences and Mark Zammett, COP, former Senior Director, Globa Security Assessments, CIGNA.

“We are delighted to be selected amongst the best outsourcing providers worldwide,” said Ahmed Refky, CEO at RAYA CX. He added, “It is an honor to be chosen two years in a row in this prominent list. This further reinforces our place as a top global outsourcing and CX provider. One that clients can be assured will provide the highest quality of service and the latest technology solutions to consistently solve challenges and create superb customer experiences, especially during these challenging times.”

This year has already proved successful for RAYA CX as it has won the gold award for the Digital Transformation Strategy at the Gulf Customer Experience Awards 2022 confirming that it is well on its path towards a complete digital transformation.

-Ends-

About IAOP

IAOP established in 2005, is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes.

About RAYA CX

RAYA CX provides next-generation customer support on behalf of clients across many verticals. RAYA CX has been the customer experience partner and global services provider for Fortune 1000 companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa since 2001. Delivering from the most competitive and highly skilled labor markets, RAYA CX provides an array of integrated business process outsourcing solutions supported by robust strategies, continuous improvement, and innovation.