Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IAN Group is excited to announce its strategic partnership with iAccel Gulf Business Incubator (iAccel GBI), a go-to-market and startup accelerator under the patronage of Dubai SME. This collaboration is set to open up significant opportunities for Middle Eastern investors looking to explore and invest in the thriving Indian startup ecosystem and Indian startups expand their business in the UAE.

By providing access to IAN’s diverse portfolio of innovative startups, this partnership aims to attract alternative investment opportunities and bring domain expertise and mentorship to India’s burgeoning entrepreneurial landscape. This initiative aligns perfectly with IAN's ongoing efforts to expand its Angel platform and bring the IAN Alpha Fund to the Middle East, leveraging the growing investor interest to tap into the early-stage investment opportunities in India.

Saurabh Srivastava, Chairman of the IAN Group, commented “We are delighted to announce our partnership with iAccel Gulf Business Incubator, through which we will work together to drive innovation and entrepreneurship across borders. This aligns perfectly with the vision behind the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE which has significantly strengthened business relations between our two nations”.

“The IAN platform provides avenues for investors in the Middle East to participate in the Indian startup ecosystem, at the angel level through the Angel Platform and also at the Series A and B levels through the IAN Alpha Fund. I welcome them to not only invest but also provide mentorship to enhance the growth trajectory of our startups and also help them explore the Middle East markets”, he added.

Dr. Vivek Mansingh, Chairman of the Advisory Board at iAccel Gulf Business Incubator, commented, “This strategic partnership between iAccel GBI and IAN, among other opportunities, paves the way for UAE capital to be invested in promising Indian startups, thereby creating a synergistic bridge between the two economies. It also offers unparalleled prospects for Indian startups to expand their operations in the UAE, aligning with the UAE's D33 agenda which aims to double the size of the economy and enhance global competitiveness. By fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, this collaboration not only supports the UAE's vision of becoming a global hub for business but also accelerates the growth trajectory of Indian startups, contributing to a mutually beneficial economic landscape.”

Deepak Ahuja, CEO and Co-founder of iAccel Gulf Business Incubator, remarked, "Our collaboration promises unwavering and comprehensive support for IAN startups, encompassing vital facets such as localized business acceleration, regulatory navigation, and scalable strategies. This strategic alliance adds another milestone to our journey of fostering and nurturing tech startup companies for remarkable growth in the UAE, which is a gateway to the Middle East region. The collaboration will help the startups get market access and funding to facilitate their growth, aligning with the UAE's ambitious vision of nurturing 20 unicorns by 2031 under visionary leadership.”

IAN Group, established in 2006, is India’s first Angel Investor Network. Over the past 18 years, IAN has been a leading catalyst in the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem. With over 225+ companies seeded and bred, which have a market valuation that exceeds US$ 9 billion, IAN Group is India’s largest horizontal platform for early-stage investments. IAN’s commitment to creating disproportionate value for entrepreneurs by leveraging its high-quality mentors, global market access to its portfolio founders which then result in enviable returns for its investors.

Raman Roy, Co-founder and Board Member of IAN Group, said, "Our collaboration with iAccel GBI is poised to open up fresh opportunities for Middle Eastern HNIs looking to participate in the vibrant start-up ecosystem in India. This collaboration offers them an opportunity to expand into alternative investments while leveraging their valuable international business knowledge and mentoring the startups. IAN Group’s focus is to attract such investors to our Angel platform and the IAN Alpha Fund while also providing international market access to our companies. This dual approach ensures that we not only secure funding but also leverage expertise for global growth."

“Our overarching goal is to collaborate in empowering startups and fueling economic advancement through strategic partnerships and innovation-centric endeavors,” he added.

Dubai is rapidly emerging as a global hub for Indian startups seeking international expansion. The city offers a dynamic business ecosystem, a robust network of investors looking for alternative investment funds (AIFs), and substantial resources, making it an ideal destination for Indian startups aiming for global growth.

Anishkaa Gehani, Co-Founder and CMO of iAccel Gulf Business Incubator, commented on the collaboration, “Having built a robust network of over 350 angel mentors and advisors over the last year, we are extremely positive about this strategic partnership. The network of mentors has been instrumental in guiding our startups through various growth stages, and we look forward to further market access and finding new innovation and opportunities through this collaboration."

Through this partnership, iAccel GBI and IAN will bridge opportunities between India and the UAE. Leveraging their combined expertise, networks, and resources, the collaboration aims to build a vibrant ecosystem that supports the expansion of Indian startups in the UAE and beyond. Startups will receive essential tools, invaluable mentorship, and market access, ensuring not just survival but success in this dynamic region and across global markets.

-Ends-

About IAN Group

IAN Group is the country’s single largest platform for seed and early-stage investment platforms with IAN Angel Investor Group, BioAngels IAN Fund I, and now its latest Rs. 1000 crore Fund, IAN Alpha Fund. The platform enables entrepreneurs to raise from Rs. 50 lakhs to Rs. 50 crores from successful entrepreneurs & CEOs investors who provide money, mentoring and global market access.. The platform is sector-agnostic and has funded over 200 innovative start-ups solving real problems, across 19 sectors in India and 7 other countries. IAN has been listed by Forbes as one of iconic business and economic events of Independent India, over 75 years along with LIC, NASSCOM, RBI, Naukri.com amongst others.

About iAccel Gulf Business Incubator

iAccel Gulf Business Incubator LLC was launched in 2023 under the Hamdan Incubation program. Located in the Business Village building and spread across 3200 sq. ft., they are a full-service ecosystem offering market access, access to funding, business advisory, mentorship, networking, and fundraising opportunities. The approach is built on the principles of thought leadership, advisory, and mentorship networks, which are essential to fostering success.

Sangeeta Bora

sangeeta@yardstick-marketing.com

Rupa Susan Thomas

rupa@yardstick-marketing.com

Yardstick Marketing Management

PO Box - 116125, Dubai, United Arab Emirates