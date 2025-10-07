Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – i/o atelier, the pioneering design and intelligence studio that fuses creativity with advanced data science and machine learning, today announced the appointment of Craig Lambert as Regional Managing Director for Saudi Arabia, effective 1 October 2025. Based full-time in Riyadh, Craig will lead the firm’s operations in the Kingdom, strengthening strategic client partnerships and expanding i/o atelier’s innovative presence across the region.

Saudi Arabia’s construction market is currently valued at over USD 141 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% over the next five years. The residential sector is being driven by Vision 2030’s ambition to increase home ownership to 70% by 2030, supported by initiatives such as the Sakani program. Meanwhile, hospitality continues to expand rapidly, with the Kingdom expected to add more than 275,000 hotel rooms by 2030 to meet growing tourism demand. Commercial real estate is also seeing unprecedented investment, with major mixed-use and office developments underway across Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Red Sea coast. This surge in development creates strong demand for intelligent, sustainable, and future-ready design solutions, an area where i/o atelier is uniquely positioned to deliver.

Craig Lambert brings more than 25 years of international experience delivering award-winning workplace, commercial, and development projects for leading global organisations. His career spans senior leadership roles at JLL, Goldman Sachs, the London Stock Exchange, BT, and Lloyds Banking Group, where he oversaw major developments from strategy through to delivery and legacy. His projects have been recognised with industry accolades including the RICS Overall Project of the Year and the BREEAM People’s Choice Award, underscoring his ability to combine governance and delivery with innovative, sustainable design.

i/o atelier is redefining the role of a design practice. Based in London and now Riyadh, the studio operates at the intersection of architecture, interiors, UX/UI product design, and urban systems. Its hybrid model integrates architects, engineers, interior designers, and urban planners with machine learning engineers, UX/UI specialists, and data scientists to deliver spaces that perform as well as they inspire. This unique approach allows i/o atelier to anticipate behaviours, model outcomes, and optimise environments, creating solutions that are culturally resonant and globally benchmarked.

“Saudi Arabia is at the epicentre of global transformation, with bold ambitions for the future,” said Steven Charlton, CEO and Founder of i/o atelier, who has led major projects in the Middle East for over 20 years. “Craig’s appointment underscores our long-term commitment to the Kingdom. He is a proven leader who blends creative intelligence with delivery rigour, and his presence in Riyadh strengthens our ability to partner with clients on visionary projects that shape the nation’s future.”

“I am excited to join i/o atelier at such a pivotal moment for Saudi Arabia’s transformation,” said Craig Lambert. “The Kingdom’s scale of ambition and investment in residential, hospitality, and commercial development is unparalleled. I look forward to working alongside Steven and the wider team to bring intelligent, data-driven design solutions that support Vision 2030’s goals and create environments that perform for people, business, and culture.”

Under Craig’s leadership, i/o atelier will deepen its presence in Riyadh and across the Kingdom, supporting ongoing projects while unlocking new opportunities in line with Vision 2030. The firm aims to set new benchmarks in sustainable, intelligent design for residential communities, hospitality destinations, and commercial hubs, delivering projects that combine cultural authenticity with cutting-edge innovation.

Media contact:

Rochelle Alphonso

rochelle@a-comms.com

+971 56 954 7955

About i/o atelier

i/o atelier is a London-headquartered design and data intelligence studio redefining architecture, interiors, and urban systems through a unique blend of creativity, data science, user-experience, and machine learning. Founded in 2022, the firm brings together architects, designers, urban planners, data scientists, and UX/UI specialists to deliver spaces and experiences that are both beautiful and performance-driven. With a strong focus on sustainability, human wellbeing, and cultural resonance, i/o atelier works across sectors including residential, commercial, workplace, hospitality and mixed-use developments. Its work is characterised by rigorous data analysis, predictive modelling, and deep understanding of human behaviour to shape environments that anticipate needs, optimise outcomes, and reflect place. Headquartered in London, i/o atelier is expanding operations globally with a growing presence in the Middle East.