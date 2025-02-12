Dubai: Hyundai Motor Company has redefined mobility with the introduction of practical, future-oriented technologies in the all-new IONIQ 9, delivering innovative experiences that address common EV concerns and elevate the connected driving experience.

The IONIQ 9 integrates cutting-edge advancements, including a refined EV Route Planner, improved battery consistency, and enhanced connectivity features like Blue Link® Connected Car Services. It offers a seamless blend of practicality and innovation, transforming the way drivers interact with their vehicles and surroundings.

"The IONIQ 9 exemplifies Hyundai's commitment to advancing mobility through innovation," said Mr. Bryan Park, Head of Hyundai Middle East & Africa HQ. "With our connected vehicle technologies, we are setting new standards in safety, sustainability, and convenience, providing customers with an unmatched driving experience."

One standout feature is the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, which transforms the IONIQ 9 into a mobile power source, ideal for outdoor activities and emergencies. The model also features Hyundai’s new Features on Demand (FoD) service, allowing customers to personalize their vehicles with digital upgrades like dynamic lighting patterns and content streaming options.

Further enhancing the user experience, the Hyundai AI Assistant provides voice recognition similar to home virtual assistants, while Over-the-Air (OTA) updates ensure the vehicle's software stays current. Advanced safety systems, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance, deliver peace of mind for drivers and passengers.

The IONIQ 9’s innovative climate control system, tailored for car camping and leisure activities, and its premium sound options demonstrate Hyundai’s attention to comfort and lifestyle integration. With these technologies, Hyundai is setting a new benchmark for sustainable and intelligent mobility.

