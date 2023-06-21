Dubai:– Hyundai Motor Middle East and Africa in partnership with Juma Al Majid Establishment, the authorized distributor of Hyundai Motor in the United Arab Emirates has announced the continuation of its cooperation with the local NGO in UAE, Al Ihsan Charity Association, to achieve handing over commercial vehicles to be used to fulfil the charity mobility needs, as part of Hyundai’s commitment to utilizing mobility solutions for the benefit of its community.

The MOU signing ceremony was held at the Al Ihsan Charity Association Head Office in Ajman. The handover agreement was signed between Juma Al Majid Establishment - Hyundai UAE, and Al Ihsan Charity Association, to provide a framework of continuous collaboration.

This handover came as a natural gesture of the ongoing campaign “Hyundai 2023 CSV campaign - Hyundai Continue”, which was launched last year to emphasize the Hyundai Motor Company’s social responsibility as a provider of mobility solutions that works for the benefit of Humanity and the sustainability of its future progress. Juma Al Majid Establishment, has supervised the handover arrangements of the Hyundai Mighty HD 65 truck, to be used for packages and donation loading in the day-to-day operation of the association.

‘Hyundai Continue’ is a campaign aimed to reach the beneficiaries who face economic difficulties in urban and rural areas in the country.

“This initiative highlights our commitment as Hyundai Motor Company to our social responsibility, by utilizing our mobility solutions to create a spirit of unity and solidarity, we can give back to the people.” said Suliman AlZaben, Director of Hyundai UAE. “We at Hyundai Motor are conscious of our duty to leave a positive impact on people’s lives, especially the people who have undergone difficult circumstances due to the recent uncertainty the world witnessed.”

On their part, Al Ihsan Charity Association expressed their thanks for this donation from Hyundai Motor Company and UAE partner in implementing charitable and humanitarian initiatives, His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Ali Al Nuaimi, General Manager of Al Ihsan Charity Association, said: “Doing good begins with the simplest initiatives and continues with them, and it is inspiring to find institutions, private and public, contributing hand in hand with us.” In doing everything we can do to serve the community and activate charitable initiatives in it, and every day is a new opportunity for us to be contributors to this bright path.”

The campaign reflects Hyundai’s view of the company’s global “CONTINUE” initiative, which includes all activities aimed at creating shared value toward a sustainable future.

