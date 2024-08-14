Hyundai Inc.©️ for Household Appliances, has revealed yesterday a new milestone in its pursuit in embedding success by signing an exclusive distribution agreement with the evolving Egyptian corporation (ETC) Eleven trade corp. ©️.

A massive launching event was yesterday in Nile Fairmont hotel to announce the news, Elite economic press representatives, entrepreneurs & renowned society figures were invited to attend the event with the presence of Mr. (KIM) Hyundai MEA Regional MANAGING Director.

It’s essential to mention that Hyundai Inc.©️ for Household Appliances is far-reaching in Arab countries & is owning voluminous market share through the high quality it provides in terms of mass production & technology advancements with competitive prices.

Moreover, Mr. Mustafa EUWAIDA ETC CCO promised that “We will launch the TV screen with all its sizes proceeding by the Split Air Conditioner then comes the Electric Heater”.

He also assured “all the appliances shall be available soon at retail market supreme & SPECILAIZED MEGA STORES LIKE (B. Tech) followed by all the TRADITIONAL retailers & distributors.

Mr. Ahmed Abu Karam ETC’S CEO stated that “his corporate’s sales & marketing strategy is attentively planned to meet the renowned brand standard. He added that there’re big chances to locally assemble the electronic appliances to boost the industrial mass production, descend importing flows & enhance youth labor opportunities at the same time.