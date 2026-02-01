Doha: Hydrovest Technology Trading and Contracting W.L.L, a Doha-based company that develops climate-smart agricultural solutions, crops, and value-added products, today announced the successful close of an investment round totaling QAR 1,000,000.

The funding will be deployed to accelerate commercial production, complete a factory fit-out in Birkat Al Awamar, Logistic Park A, Al Wakrah, scale R&D collaborations, and support market expansion into the UAE in Q4 2026.

“Today’s investment is a critical inflection point for Hydrovest,” said Jeacim Francis Adaya, Chief Executive Officer of Hydrovest Technology. “With this capital, we will transition into commercial-scale operations. We are excited about delivering premium, nutritious options produced with data-driven farming.”

Hydrovest Technology, known as the maker of Lettuce Chips in Qatar, is poised to expand its product line. Freeze-Dried Fruits are already in the works, leveraging state-of-the-art freeze-dry technology to lock in the flavor and nutrients of fresh fruits without the need for preservatives or artificial ingredients. It is also set to launch Lettuce Tea, infused with moringa, lemon, and other healthy elements.

Bringing these products to market fosters Hydrovest’s mission to revolutionize food security and environmental sustainability. It also helps build the foundation to serve GCC retail partners from the company’s new facility, as well as contribute to the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Where Hydrovest stands now

Products & market traction : Lettuce Chips, positioned as a premium, healthy snack alternative, is manufactured with lettuce leaves grown and harvested from a hydroponic farm in Doha, then supplied to an expanding network of retail partners across the country. Retail partner growth and sales momentum over the past 12 months have validated demand for locally produced, nutrient-forward snacks.

: Lettuce Chips, positioned as a premium, healthy snack alternative, is manufactured with lettuce leaves grown and harvested from a hydroponic farm in Doha, then supplied to an expanding network of retail partners across the country. Retail partner growth and sales momentum over the past 12 months have validated demand for locally produced, nutrient-forward snacks. Strategic partnerships and projects : Hydrovest has established a strategic relationship with the global Fortune 500 company DENSO for technology collaboration and data-driven agriculture solutions. This partnership allows Hydrovest to bring and cultivate high-value Japanese melons in Qatar.

: Hydrovest has established a strategic relationship with the global Fortune 500 company DENSO for technology collaboration and data-driven agriculture solutions. This partnership allows Hydrovest to bring and cultivate high-value Japanese melons in Qatar. Status: Hydrovest Technology has received official approval to be published in the Qatar Development Bank (QDB) Exporter Directory, recognizing the company as an export-ready business.

Planned investments and immediate priorities

New factory : Commission and fit-out of a new production facility in Birkat Al Awamar, Logistic Park A, Al Wakrah, to support scaled manufacturing of value-added product lines.

: Commission and fit-out of a new production facility in Birkat Al Awamar, Logistic Park A, Al Wakrah, to support scaled manufacturing of value-added product lines. Expanded product pipeline : Launch of improved Lettuce Chips with added selling points: cholesterol-free, zero MSG, and no preservatives, among others. Launch of Lettuce Tea with Moringa and additional flavor variants, plus a freeze-dried fruit product range designed for retail and e-commerce channels.

: Launch of improved Lettuce Chips with added selling points: cholesterol-free, zero MSG, and no preservatives, among others. Launch of Lettuce Tea with Moringa and additional flavor variants, plus a freeze-dried fruit product range designed for retail and e-commerce channels. Artificial intelligence-powered farming : Offer AI-driven hydroponics cultivation through do-it-yourself and do-it-for-you kits, enabling customers to start and sustain smart hydroponic gardens.

: Offer AI-driven hydroponics cultivation through do-it-yourself and do-it-for-you kits, enabling customers to start and sustain smart hydroponic gardens. Regional expansion: Operational entry into Dubai planned for Q4 2026 to establish distribution partnerships, target premium retail channels, and test export logistics across the UAE market.

Investor and partner impact

The QAR 1M infusion strengthens working capital, accelerates factory readiness, and de-risks product launches for Hydrovest Technology to meet increasing demand from retail partners. The company expects this investment to enable follow-on partnerships and prepare the business for a broader consumer base, as its R&D team continually explores ways to transform hydroponic produce into various food product lines.

About Hydrovest Technology Trading and Contracting W.L.L

Hydrovest Technology Trading and Contracting W.L.L (”Hydrovest Technology”) is a Doha-based agri-technology company developing climate-smart farming systems and premium, better-for-you food products. The company’s portfolio includes Lettuce Chips, hydroponic crops, the Japanese Melon Project, freeze-dried fruits, and wellness tea blends. Hydrovest applies AI-enabled farm controls and a data-first approach to produce consistent, high-value crops for domestic and regional markets.

For inquiries, please contact: sales@hydrovesttechnology.com