Dubai, Smart hospitality solutions provider, Hudini, has entered into an agreement with Orascom Hotels Management for the rollout of their new digital platform, Staff Connect, across Orascom’s portfolio of hotels globally.

Orascom Hotels Management has chosen the Staff Connect platform by Hudini to create exceptional guest arrival experiences with tailored personal interaction. Orascom’s vision is to transform the arrival experience by completely removing the front desk. Upon arrival, the guests are welcomed and escorted to their rooms by an Experience Ambassador who is assigned to the guests for the entire stay. With the Staff Connect platform, check-in formalities are completed seamlessly in less than a minute in the comfort of the guests’ room.

Staff Connect has already been successfully implemented across 15 properties within the Orascom portfolio. These properties include Casa Cook, Steigenberger, Club Paradisio, The Chedi and Cooks Club, Mosaique, all of which are located in El Gouna, Egypt.

Staff Connect is a seamless digital platform designed to streamline operations and staff communication, instantly making information accessible to all hotel departments from front desk to housekeeping. Seamlessly integrated with a hotel’s backend systems, the platform can be accessed on various portable devices, ensuring staff have real-time information at their fingertips. With Staff Connect, hotel staff can easily access guest profiles and preferences, leveraging AI-powered insights to deliver personalised promotions, experience recommendations, and curated amenities. Not only does this boost upsell opportunities, but it also creates truly bespoke stays for every guest.

Sanjay Sharma, Chief Technology Officer of Orascom Hotels Management, commented [with Hudini] “the switch to personalised arrival experiences has turned out to be immensely successful with guest feedback such as “stunning” and “out of this world”. In addition, we have attained an unprecedented operational efficiency which resulted in creatively destroying 30 processes across different business units. We have achieved up to 99% time saving in some of the re-engineered processes and significant time savings in in completing processes which free our colleagues to focus more on our valued guests.”

“We are delighted to have been chosen by Orascom Hotels Management to support their hotels around the world in elevating their guest experience with unique check-ins. Staff Connect has proven to not only differentiate the guest journey, but also effectively streamline hotel operations and internal communication”, said Prince Thampi, CEO and founder of Hudini.

About Hudini

Hudini is the leading digital transformation platform for the hospitality industry, leveraging proprietary middleware and an AI-powered omnichannel guest interface driven by data. Designed to boost guest engagement and hotel revenue, Hudini enhances the guest experience through personalised, immersive interactions. With over 100 pre-built integrations across various functionalities, Hudini allows guests to communicate, control, and connect with hotels like never before. Serving over 400 hotels in over 25 countries, Hudini is rapidly setting the standard for digital transformation in hospitality. To learn more about Hudini, visit www.hudini.io

About Orascom Hotels Management

Orascom Hotels Management is the hotels management arm of Orascom Development Group, incorporated to drive profits by leveraging the Group’s growing guest-room inventory, town infrastructure and tourism expertise. The portfolio consists of 35 operating hotels, comprising a total of more than 8,000 guest-rooms across five countries: Egypt, UAE, Oman, Montenegro, and Switzerland. Expansion plans include hotels in Montenegro, Morocco, Oman, Switzerland and Egypt. For more information, visit www.orascomhm.com