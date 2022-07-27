DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Huda Lighting and Sila Sveta are excited to announce the launch of Huda Media & Events.

Huda Media & Events is a full-service production company offering technical and creative concepts, high-end designs and quality event productions for the following sectors:

Corporate events

Public events

Festivals

Sports events

Shows and concerts

Artist and tour management

With a diverse partner portfolio consisting of event companies, multinational organizations, agencies and event promoters, the company aims to operate on an international scale within the field of live communication.

“We translate creative ideas and designs into practical planning that includes staging, temporary structures, tents, sound and light equipment, video screens, power supply, machinery and decorations,” says a spokesperson for Huda Media & Events.

Sila Sveta, a world leader in this industry with more than 14 years of experience and 750 completed projects in 35 countries, brings experience and human capital to this joint venture. Anastasiya Filatova, Sila Sveta’s Account Director, commented, “We are very excited about this partnership and what it means for everyone involved especially our potential clients.”

Huda Media & Events will be led by Executive Producer Silvio Bartolo, who will be responsible for the strategic leadership of the new division and will contribute to the overall growth strategy, helping the business achieve further success within the MENA and beyond.

Bartolo has extensive experience in the media and events industry and has spent the past 23 years in senior management positions in Europe and the Middle East. Commenting on the new appointment, Huda Lighting Managing Director Khaled B. Alami said, "Silvio brings a wealth of event management experience and valuable knowledge to the team”. Bartolo added, "I know that I have joined a progressive company at a very exciting time; I am looking forward to working with the great team."

Huda Media & Events is seeking new partnerships and clients within the live communications, media and events spaces. “We design and visualize a total view of your stage or event, to deliver a complete solution to translate this design into reality” says Bartolo.

To find out more about Huda Media & Events’ services send an email to: hello@hudamediaevents.com

*Source: AETOSWire