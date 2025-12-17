Abu Dhabi, UAE: Planys Technologies, a Hub71 startup and deep-tech leader in underwater robotics and advanced inspection solutions, has raised approximately USD 12 million in primary funding to drive its next phase of global expansion. The round was led by marquee investors Ashish Kacholia and Lashit Sanghvi, with participation from existing investors including Pratithi Investment, Samarthya Investment Advisors, 3i Partners, LetsVenture and prominent angel investors.

The fresh capital will be used to expand Planys’ industrial inspection business across key Middle East markets, with a strong focus on ports and terminals, refineries, petrochemical complexes, desalination plants and power infrastructure. Planys deploys hybrid ROVs, robotic crawlers and an AI-powered 3D Inspection Twin to deliver high-uptime, in-service inspection of critical marine and process assets, helping asset owners improve safety, reduce shutdown duration and optimise lifecycle costs.

Planys’ upcoming internationally certified explosion-proof ROV, TankRover, is designed for in-service inspection of hydrocarbon storage tanks and similar critical assets widely used across the region’s process industry. The company also offers unique capabilities for underwater concrete testing and advanced NDT in ultra-turbid and challenging environments across jetties, berths, quay walls, intake/outfall systems, and submerged process structures.

With more than 25,000 hours of deployment across 500 sites in 10+ countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman, Planys has built a strong track record with leading energy, petrochemical and port operators such as ExxonMobil, Shell, Saudi Aramco and SABIC. The company is deepening its regional presence from Hub71 in Abu Dhabi, leveraging access to a global network of investors, corporate partners, and regulators to accelerate growth across the GCC through strategic partnerships, including its collaboration with Applus Velosi in Qatar.

About Planys Technologies

Founded in 2015 from India, Planys Technologies develops next-generation Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) for industrial and security-related applications. The company combines advanced NDT, data analytics and reporting tools to deliver comprehensive inspection and asset integrity solutions for critical submerged infrastructure across marine and process industries.