Huawei presented its innovative Intelligent Distribution Solution (IDS) at the 26th World Energy Congress in Rotterdam. Developed in collaboration with ecosystem partners, the IDS aims to tackle the electric power industry's most pressing challenges, including high line loss, unreliable service, and the burden of managing new energy loads.

To address these challenges, power companies are turning to digital solutions that harness the power of data, connectivity, and automation. The digitization of the power distribution network—often referred to as the 'last mile'—is a critical element in the modernization of the conventional power grid system. This 'last mile' is essential as it ensures the delivery of electric power directly to consumers' homes, businesses and industry. Huawei’s IDS leverages cutting-edge technologies to optimize power distribution, enhance grid reliability, and facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources.

"Huawei's Intelligent Distribution Solution enables power enterprises to shift from single-point digitalization of power distribution rooms to architecture-supported, evolvable, open, and systematic intelligence. With an open digital ecosystem, we can stimulate grassroots creativity internally and make industry and cross-industry capabilities available to customers externally," said David Sun, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of Huawei’s Electric Power Digitalization BU.

The IDS architecture is built on a unique "cloud-pipe-edge-pipe-device" framework, which includes an on-premise private cloud as the digital foundation, both wired and wireless solutions for the backhaul network, an all-in-one edge computing unit (ECU) for lean management, and next-generation high-speed power line carrier communication (HPLC) on the low-voltage side. This comprehensive approach enables real-time measurable observations that empower utility providers to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction by identifying and repairing faults before power outages occur.

The solution has already proven its effectiveness in real-world applications, with successful implementations across several provinces in China, including in the Shaanxi province, in collaboration with the State Grid Shaanxi Electric Power Co., Ltd and partners. The solution has revolutionized the management of over 100,000 distribution transformer districts, reducing outage durations and achieving an impressive power supply reliability rate. Moreover, it has enabled the seamless integration of over 50,000 residential photovoltaic sites, and more than 1,000 large-scale 10kV photovoltaic sites have achieved 100% access and consumption.

“The solution delivers comprehensive and accurate power distribution network sensing, lean and refined management, timely and proactive customer service, as well as simpler and more efficient work for our employees,” said Zhang Genzhou, CIO of State Grid Shaanxi.

The solution has also delivered promising initial test results in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, demonstrating its potential to revolutionize power distribution on a global scale.

At the Huawei World Energy Congress booth, attendees learned more about the Intelligent Distribution Solution and how Huawei’s experience assisting power companies transform their operations can help drive further success for global customers.

-Ends-

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at:

www.huawei.com

https://e.huawei.com/ae/

or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/huawei-enterprise

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Middle East: