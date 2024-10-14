Huawei Cloud Summit UAE 2024 will be held on October 15 to explore how an AI-native cloud drives digitalization and intelligence across industries.

Huawei Cloud Partner and Ecosystem Forum will be held on October 16 to dive into the policies and strategies related to partner and ecosystem sales, products, operations, and marketing.

Doha— Huawei Cloud is set to demonstrate its commitment to intelligent upgrades at GITEX 2024 through its innovative AI-ready cloud to meet the industry-specific requirements, including carrier, government, finance, media and entertainment, Web3, and e-commerce & retail.

Alan Qi, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia, stated, "Huawei Cloud brings global digital transformation best practices to the region with AI-native cloud services like databases, big data, data governance, software development, and AI. We partner with industry leaders to create solutions for government, electricity, finance, media, e-commerce, and retail, promoting digital and intelligent transformation. Additionally, we connect local industries with global enterprises to foster innovation through peer exchanges and successful practices."

Under its "Everything-as-a-Service" strategy, Huawei Cloud offers all-digital, all-cloud, and AI-driven services, including Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Technology-as-a-Service, and Expertise-as-a-Service.

Technological innovations combining industry know-how and strong ecosystems are crucial for a successful industry-wide digital transformation. During GITEX Global 2024, Huawei Cloud, together with its partners, has launched major solutions for five industries - digital government, media & entertainment, Web3, e-commerce and retail, and carrier.

For carriers, Huawei Cloud helps them migrate their applications to the cloud, improving efficiency and enabling light-asset operations. Additionally, carriers can rapidly innovate with new business-to-business models on Huawei Cloud, empowering them to offer more dynamic services to their customers.

For digital governments, Huawei Cloud provides consultancy and technology in constructing national government clouds, enabling the efficient implementation of future cities that are perceptive, intelligent, and safe.

In media & entertainment industry, Huawei Cloud helps traditional companies reshape digital content production by upgrading to a cloud native architecture that adapts to future business demands. Customers can also use Huawei's one-stop OTT solution to quickly build content processing and distribution capabilities, enabling low-latency and a smooth viewing experience. In addition, MetaStudio, the digital content production pipeline, accelerates the productivity of virtual humans with a lip sync accuracy higher than 95%, supports over 20 languages, and caters to use cases such as marketing, broadcasting, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, education and training, and tourism.

In the Web3 sector, Huawei Cloud accelerates the digital transformation of local financial institutions as the Middle East moves toward creating a "cashless" society, providing a high-performance, resource-flexible, agile, compliant, and reliable financial cloud infrastructure.

For e-commerce and retail, Huawei Cloud, through its cloud native, big data, and media solutions, empowers clients to uplift performance during peak seasons with refined operations and innovative models to drive new growth.

In AI, Huawei Cloud unveiled the upgraded Pangu Models 5.0, showcasing advanced task-specific capabilities. This stack of pre-trained models, designed in a three-layer "5+N+X" decoupled architecture including five foundation models, multiple industry-specific models and scenarios-specific models, can be quickly adapted to downstream tasks across a wide range of industries.

In software development, Huawei Cloud CodeArts, a cloud native DevSecOps platform, introduces a full-process toolchain, full-stack software supply chain security, and advanced intelligence to the R&D process. Leveraging intelligence capabilities, Pangu Doer in CodeArts allows developers to focus on innovation and boosts R&D efficiency by 30%.

Huawei Cloud's distributed database GaussDB excels with unrivaled availability, performance, scalability, security, and intelligence, paving a better way to database for organizations across sectors such as finance, telecom, and government.

In addition, Huawei Cloud will host the Huawei Cloud Summit UAE 2024 at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai on October 15. Based on the theme "Leap to Intelligence with a Better Cloud", the event will feature product launches, joint solution launches with ecosystem partners, and announcements of plans to foster talent cultivation. Similarly, Huawei Cloud Partner and Ecosystem Forum will be held on October 16 to dive into the policies and strategies related to partner and ecosystem sales, products, operations, and marketing.

GITEX Global 2024 will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 14 to 18. Huawei's booths are located in B10 and B20 of Hall 22. Your presence is warmly welcomed in a journey to accelerate digital and intelligence. For more information, please visit https://e.huawei.com/ae/events/branding/gitex.

