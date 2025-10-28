Cairo, Under the theme “Your Gateway to Tomorrow’s Industry,” Huawei, a global leader in information and communications technology (ICT) solutions, held the 6th edition of its flagship employment forum Huawei iTB Recruitment Expo (HiRE) under the auspices of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Labor.

The annual forum aims to bridge Egyptian youth, certified through Huawei’s globally recognized programs—including graduates of Huawei ICT Academies and Huawei-NTI Egypt Talent Academy (ETA), with leading companies across a wide range of industries. The forum provides an integrated, interactive platform, uniting top companies with skilled talents in cutting-edge fields such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Big Data, DataCom.

This year, HiRE6 provides a range of opportunities for young people from diverse academic backgrounds who have earned Huawei certifications through its specialized training programs. In collaboration with educational institutions, Huawei provides foundation courses in key technology fields—such as AI, 5G, Big Data, and Cloud Computing—open to talents with a strong interest in learning and a desire to develop essential skills in information technology.

H.E. Mr. Mohamed Gibran, the Minister of Labor, said that HiRE6 represents a distinguished model of effective partnership between the government and the private sector in supporting and empowering young talents to lead Egypt’s digital future.

He emphasized that Egypt, under the leadership of H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, places a high priority on investing in its people—particularly the youth—viewing them as the cornerstone of sustainable development and a key driver of Egypt’s Vision 2030. He further explained that the Ministry of Labor is dedicated to reskilling initiatives and the development of advanced technological competencies, in collaboration with major institutions such as Huawei. These efforts contribute to the creation of high-quality job opportunities in areas such as AI, Cybersecurity, Cloud, and other specializations related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The Minister emphasized that HiRE comes at a pivotal moment, as global digital transformations are rapidly accelerating. He highlighted the importance of continuing to prepare national talents with the knowledge and skills needed to keep up with technological advancements. He also mentioned that the Ministry is actively pursuing this goal by implementing training and qualification programs in collaboration with both local and international partners, aimed at enhancing youth readiness for the modern labor market.

The Minister also commended Huawei’s prominent role in supporting Egypt’s efforts to build digital capabilities, foster innovation, and promote entrepreneurship among Egyptian youth—opening new horizons for employment in future-oriented sectors. He praised Huawei’s leading initiatives in empowering people of determination and integrating them into the labor market through specialized training programs and accredited certifications.

He concluded by affirming that the Ministry of Labor attaches great importance to expanding areas of cooperation with Huawei in digital transformation and investment in human capital, in line with Egypt’s vision to build a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and technology. He extended his best wishes for the forum’s success in achieving its shared goals of serving Egypt’s youth and shaping a better future for them.

Dr. Ahmed Khattab, Director of the National Telecom Institute (NTI), emphasized, “The collaboration between the NTI and Huawei extends beyond the scope of training programs; it represents a strategic vision focused on making a substantial investment in human capital. This partnership is committed to cultivating a new generation of highly skilled Egyptian professionals capable of innovation and global competitiveness. It aligns seamlessly with the objectives of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, as well as Egypt’s broader national goals of human development, recognizing that the workforce is the principal catalyst for both national growth and digital transformation. This collaboration, in turn, supports the national economy and enhances Egypt’s standing on the global stage.

The longstanding partnership between NTI and Huawei, spanning over two decades, stands as a paradigm of successful public-private sector integration. By combining NTI's extensive scientific expertise with Huawei’s global technological resources, this partnership fosters a comprehensive training ecosystem grounded in the latest advancements in telecommunications and digital transformation. This ensures that the training provided is not only in line with current market needs but also anticipates future requirements.”

He added, "This collaboration resulted in the launch of the Huawei ICT Talent Bank (ITB) in 2019, which provided training and international accreditation to more than 1,700 instructors and trainers who, in turn, trained nearly 60,000 young talents across more than 160 Huawei ICT academies nationwide over a period of six years. Following that, in 2024, we launched the Egyptian Talent Academy (ETA), which is part of our joint efforts to build digital capabilities through specialized training programs targeting the training of 15,000 young men and women over the next five years in advanced technology fields. In the same year, we also launched the Fiber Optic Technologies Academy to train 3,000 technicians and engineers, who are required to serve fiber optic infrastructure projects and the “Decent Life” initiative across the country."

For his part, Mr. Dou Yong, Senior Vice President of Huawei Egypt, said: “At Huawei, we believe that investing in youth is a cornerstone for building Egypt’s future. Through HiRE6, we continue our journey to empower Egyptian youth to enter the job market and enhance their digital skills. Our goal is to build an integrated platform that connects Egyptian talents with leading companies, ensuring they have access to suitable career opportunities—supporting Egypt’s Vision 2030 and its drive toward a sustainable digital economy.”

Eng. Asmaa Serag, Executive Director of Huawei ICT Academies Egypt, said: “HiRE is a key part of Huawei’s capacity building strategy, which aims to transform Egypt into a regional talent hub. HiRE serves as a bridge linking talents to the job market after they complete Huawei’s world-class technical training and certification programs. This year’s edition adopts an innovative hybrid model, where job opportunities are posted on an open online platform for a full month—allowing companies to receive applications from a wider pool of candidates. The forum this year features the participation of 100 international, regional, and local companies across various sectors, covering both technology-related and other functional areas.”

More than 100 local and regional companies participated in the forum, including leading names such as Telecom Egypt, the National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr, and major firms like METRA, TELE Tech, Ecotel.

During the sixth edition of the HiRE Employment Forum, seven companies were honored for their outstanding efforts in supporting youth and providing job opportunities. In addition, NTI instructors were recognized for their exceptional contributions to training young people within the Egypt Talent Academy (ETA).

On the sidelines of the event, a panel discussion titled “Women in Tech” was held, highlighting the role of women in various sectors—particularly in ICT. The session featured Dr. Eman Serag El-Din, Assistant Professor, Director of ETA, Head of the AI Ambassadors Program, and member of the “Digital Egypt Ready” Youth Employment Committee; Dr. Lamia El-Fadaly, Huawei Most Valuable Instructor and Professor at MSA University’s Faculty of Dentistry; and Eng. Nadine Abdallah, member of Huawei’s HCIP community.